‘I will miss him every day’: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66 as best friend Si King shares statement

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

The star's death comes two years after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The television presenter and chef rose to fame as part of cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, with the launch of The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook on the BBC in 2004, spawning a series of subsequent books, television shows and live tours.

Myers was born in Barrow-in-Furness and later found fame alongside television co-host, cook and fellow motorbike enthusiast, Si King, 57.

The pair documented their national motorbike journeys and fondness for British cuisine as part of their hit television series, spawning a career which stretched for over two decades.

Myers was first diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, documenting his mission to get back on his bike following treatment for the disease in recent episodes of The Hairy Bikers.

In a statement released today by co-host King on the Hairy Bikers' social media, the star said: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news."

Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All… pic.twitter.com/VwoZkm8TJI — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) February 29, 2024

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.'Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

"My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

"I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

Their latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, hit our screens earlier this month and documents the pair's adventures biking across the UK's west coast, while taking in the finest culinary fare the country has to offer.

In their most recent trip to Lancashire, Myers reflected on his journey with cancer and the joy of returning to two-wheels.

He said: "It's great getting back here with my best mate.

"We didn't think 18 months ago that we'd be on the bikes again wandering around Dave's backyard and it's wonderful that we are."

Myers and King first met in the 1990s, rapidly rising to become household names thanks to their cooking prowess and unique brand of cheery northern charm.

Myers took part in hit 2013 series Strictly Come Dancing, being paired with professional partner Karen Hauer.

King's heartfelt social media statement continued: "I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.

"It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

"I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

"May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

"I am sure I will see you all soon."