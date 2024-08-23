Tom Tugendhat secures backing from 10 Scottish MSPs in Tory leadership race amid party's post-election turmoil

Another two Scottish politicians have backed Tom Tugendhat as the next leader of the UK Conservative Party.
Another two Scottish politicians have backed Tom Tugendhat as the next leader of the UK Conservative Party. Picture: Alamy
Two more Scottish politicians back Tom Tugendhat amidst Tory leadership turmoil

The contest for the leadership of the UK Conservative Party has intensified, with Tom Tugendhat gaining further support from two additional Scottish politicians. MSPs Brian Whittle and Alexander Stewart have publicly endorsed the shadow security minister, bringing his tally of MSP supporters to ten.

This endorsement follows a wave of backing earlier in the week, where eight MSPs voiced their confidence in Tugendhat’s ability to be a "help, not a hindrance" for Scotland.

In a joint statement, Whittle and Stewart declared: "We are proud to join eight of our Conservative MSP colleagues who are endorsing Tom Tugendhat to be the next Leader of the UK Conservative Party.

"Together with our colleagues, we represent all parts of the Scottish Party and recognise the need to have a Conservative leader at the helm in Westminster who not only champions our successes, but also recognises that if any part of the Union fails, we all fail."

Tom Tugendhat speaks to Nick Ferrari | Watch Again

Meanwhile, the Tory leadership race has seen sharp divisions, particularly with comments from another candidate, Kemi Badenoch. The former minister for women and equalities criticised the misinterpretation of the Equality Act, arguing that it has "fed a lot of the discontent" within communities across the UK. Badenoch, who has been vocal about her concerns over the Act's application, particularly regarding trans rights, linked the perceived factionalism in society to the misuse of equality laws.

During an online rally, Badenoch commented on the increasing societal divisions: "There are too many people who have misinterpreted the Equality Act and think that there are different groups which are protected in different ways. That is not true."

She further stressed the need for unity under a common legal framework, adding, "Allowing the cultural zeitgeist to talk as if we are all in different factions or we're all in different identity groups is one of the reasons why people are beginning to see more difference rather than see more in common."

As the Conservative Party grapples with internal challenges and a dismal performance in recent elections, including the worst loss in history at the last General Election, Badenoch dismissed the idea of a merger with Nigel Farage's Reform UK, advocating instead for a return to the party's core principles and "authentic selves."

With the leadership contest heating up, Tugendhat’s expanding support base in Scotland could play a crucial role. He expressed his gratitude to Whittle and Stewart, stating: "It is an absolute privilege to have Brian and Alexander backing me to be the next leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party."

Tugendhat reiterated his commitment to unionism and the priorities of the Scottish people, promising to "always fight for the Union" as the Conservative leader.

The next few weeks will be critical as the leadership hopefuls, including Badenoch, Tugendhat, and others like James Cleverly and Dame Priti Patel, vie for the top position, each offering their vision for the future of the Conservative Party amidst a turbulent political landscape.

