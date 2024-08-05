Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain

Tommy Robinson has been seen relaxing at a resort while his supporters set cars on fire and attack police. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Tommy Robinson has been accused of whipping up far-right riots from a five-star hotel in Cyprus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The far-right activist has been accused of stoking tensions from afar after he promoted a “pro-UK” rally and appeared to defend the unrest on social media while on holiday abroad.

Britain has been hit by a wave of riots since three young girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport, near Liverpool. On Sunday, far-right thugs tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Police respond as rioters start a fire in a window as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

Read More: UK riots live: Emergency Cobra meeting called after weekend of escalating violence

Read More: The army will not be brought in to end riots, Defence Secretary says in wake of attack on Rotherham asylum hotel

The activist, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left the country after committing “flagrant” contempt of court relating to a film played at a protest in central London, the High Court heard.

Robinson was due to appear at the Royal courts of Justice last Monday for a hearing in his latest contempt of court case but was not in attendance.

A warrant was issued for Robinson’s arrest but ordered that it not be carried out “until early October” to allow the 41-year-old time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily.

Robinson has been regularly posting about riots across Britain on social media from a hotel in Ayia Napa

Images published in the Daily Mail showed Robinson at a five-star resort reading a book and sunbathing.

Following the story in the Mail, Robinson tweeted his “kids are crying” adding that “we come here so I could spend some quality time with them”.

In a social media post, Robinson has insisted he is not responsible for the widespread riots across the UK in recent days.

He said: “As the media and politicians try to blame me for what is happening in the country … What you’re witnessing now on the streets is the years of resentment built up by you (media and politicians) trying to hide the problems … So while you wish to blame other people for your failures, everything you’re witnessing are your failures."



