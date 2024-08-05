James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain
5 August 2024
Tommy Robinson has been accused of whipping up far-right riots from a five-star hotel in Cyprus.
The far-right activist has been accused of stoking tensions from afar after he promoted a “pro-UK” rally and appeared to defend the unrest on social media while on holiday abroad.
Britain has been hit by a wave of riots since three young girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport, near Liverpool. On Sunday, far-right thugs tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth, Staffordshire.
The activist, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left the country after committing “flagrant” contempt of court relating to a film played at a protest in central London, the High Court heard.
Robinson was due to appear at the Royal courts of Justice last Monday for a hearing in his latest contempt of court case but was not in attendance.
A warrant was issued for Robinson’s arrest but ordered that it not be carried out “until early October” to allow the 41-year-old time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily.
Robinson has been regularly posting about riots across Britain on social media from a hotel in Ayia Napa
Images published in the Daily Mail showed Robinson at a five-star resort reading a book and sunbathing.
Following the story in the Mail, Robinson tweeted his “kids are crying” adding that “we come here so I could spend some quality time with them”.
In a social media post, Robinson has insisted he is not responsible for the widespread riots across the UK in recent days.
He said: “As the media and politicians try to blame me for what is happening in the country … What you’re witnessing now on the streets is the years of resentment built up by you (media and politicians) trying to hide the problems … So while you wish to blame other people for your failures, everything you’re witnessing are your failures."