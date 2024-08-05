Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
UK riots live: Emergency Cobra meeting called after weekend of escalating violence
5 August 2024, 07:50
An emergency Cobra meeting has been called after a weekend of escalating violence across the country.
The Monday meeting will come after "thugs" tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers on the sixth day of escalating disorder.
Addressing the nation over the weekend, PM Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law".
The Cobra meeting is intended to discuss the response in the coming days to ensure there is no repeat of the violent scenes.
The riots were sparked after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport last week.
There have so far been more than 420 arrests.
Yvette Cooper says social media has put "rocket boosters" under UK riots
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said social media companies must bear "responsibility" for putting "rocket boosters" under the issue of rioting.
Speaking exclusively with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Cooper said: "There is a responsibility on them to meet their own terms and conditions - which they are not doing."
It follows a weekend violence which saw more than 420 people have been arrested after riots were sparked across the country following the death of three girls in Southport.
Home Secretary tells Nick Ferrari that rioters should prepare for a 'knock on the door and a police cell'
Following a weekend of unrest across the UK, the Home Secretary has warned that rioters and "criminal thugs" should prepare for justice, with prison spaces made available.
Those taking part in violent action should prepare to face justice, she told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
"Those involved will be people who thinking they’re going on their summer holiday this week and will instead be receiving a knock on the door and a police cell as a result of what they have done," she said.
Four men charged after violence and disorder on streets of Belfast
Sporadic violence developed across the city centre and further disorder was reported in the Sandy Row area.
A 53-year-old has been charged with resisting police, three counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.
A 38-year-old has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour. He also faces the charge of disorderly behaviour.
A 34-year-old has been charged with taking part in an unnotified public procession.
The four men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Government 'should have been quicker' in riots response, says James Cleverly
James Cleverly said the government "should have been quicker" in its response to riots taking place across England.
The shadow home secretary said he would have called a Cobra meeting "much earlier" and said the government should be "more agile, more decisive".
He described the rioters as a "group of extreme people" who are "not reflective of the country".
Emergency Cobra meeting called
Keir Starmer has called a Cobra meeting for Monday.
The meeting is due to involve relevant ministers and police representatives who will discuss the response in the coming days.
It comes in a bid to prevent a repeat of the violent scenes.
What we know so far:
What we know so far:
- More than 420 people arrested after riots sparked by death of three girls in Southport
- Hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth were attacked on Sunday
- Home Secretary warns of 'reckoning' for rioters and those 'whipping up' hatred online
- Emergency Cobra meeting called for Monday