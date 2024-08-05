Live

UK riots live: Emergency Cobra meeting called after weekend of escalating violence

Riots escalated over the weekend, with hotels housing asylum seekers being targeted. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

An emergency Cobra meeting has been called after a weekend of escalating violence across the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Monday meeting will come after "thugs" tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers on the sixth day of escalating disorder.

Addressing the nation over the weekend, PM Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law".

The Cobra meeting is intended to discuss the response in the coming days to ensure there is no repeat of the violent scenes.

The riots were sparked after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport last week.

There have so far been more than 420 arrests.

Follow the latest below.