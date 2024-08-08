Grandfather, 69, becomes oldest rioter jailed after judge hands down 32-month sentence

Pensioner, 69, becomes oldest rioter jailed after judge hands down 32-month sentence. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 69-year-old pensioner has become the oldest person to be jailed following violent riots across the UK.

Appearing in Liverpool Crown Court, William Morgan, of Linton Street, Walton, was sentenced to 32 months in prison for violent disorder during the unrest in Southport.

The pensioner stood accused of attacking a library that was later set on fire, as well as possessing an offensive weapon in the form of a coch.

Morgan was sentenced alongside John O'Malley, 43, who also received a 32-month sentence for violent disorder.

Judge Andrew Menary KC said rioters "were exploiting the anguish of others" for "their own twisted ideology" or simply the joy of "violence".

He added: "Your advancing years plainly did not prevent you from playing an active part in a disturbance on County Road".

It follows raids across the country, with 10 arrests made by the Metropolitan police in London early on Thursday.

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC during a live broadcast from Liverpool Crown Court, Liverpool, sentencing John O'Malley, 43, of Cambridge Gardens, Southport,. Picture: Alamy

The judge added there was extensive violence across Southport, with both of the accused "at the forefront" of the unrest.

The pair are the fourth and fifth individuals to be sentenced amid widespread violence following last week's Southport stabbings at a Taylor Swift dance class in Liverpool.

"You were at the front of what was essentially a baying mob," the judge said as he handed down the pair's sentences.

“I think it is very sad indeed to see someone of your age and character in the dock of a crown court,” he said.

Adding: "You were at the front and participating enthusiastically".

Around 100 people set fire to bins and damaged a community hub and library containing a food bank, the judge said during his sentencing remarks.

He explained that Morgan was "seen at the front of the mob holding in your hand... a small truncheon".

"I am sure you had [the weapon] with you to cause injury if the opportunity should arise," he added.

royal coat of arms outside Liverpool Crown Court in the Queen Elizabeth II law courts building in Liverpool city centre. Picture: Alamy

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley joined the force for the south London raids during the early hours of Thursday morning as the force arrested those involved in far-right violence in recent days.

It took the total number arrested by the Met to 121.

Police have now issued an appeal to identify 14 people in relation to disorder in Merseyside.

CCTV images of the men were released by Merseyside Police as they warned that "many people will soon be getting a knock on their door".

Officers want to speak to the group of 14 following the disorder in Liverpool city centre and Walton on Saturday.

It comes as thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators took to the streets last night to quash fears of further violent disorder.