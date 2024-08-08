Reckoning for the rioters: Police swoop on 'thugs and criminals' in string of dawn raids

By Henry Moore

The Metropolitan Police conducted a series of dawn raids on Thursday in a crackdown on the 'seriously violent' thugs involved in riots across the country.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley joined raids during the early hours of Thursday morning as the force arrested those involved in far-right violence in recent days.

The raids, which took place across south London, saw 10 arrested, taking the total number arrested by the Met to 121.

It comes as thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators took to the streets last night to quash fears of further violent disorder.

The outpouring from local communities came in the face of further threats, with more than 100 planned protests across the country on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on Thursday, Sir Mark said: “Our work to protect London and bring those responsible for recent disorder to justice continues.

The Met chief took time to prais the "strength of unity" seen in communities across the capital.

“Last night more than one thousand officers were deployed across the capital ready to respond to any scenes of disorder," he continued.

"Their efforts and the strength of unity demonstrated by London's communities resulted in a largely peaceful evening.

“Their efforts have resulted in a series of crucial arrests last night and in the early hours of this morning.

“What I want to make really clear is those we’ve arrested aren’t protestors, patriots or decent citizens. They’re thugs and criminals," he added.

"Around 70% have previous convictions for weapon possession, violence, drugs and other serious offences. Some have football banning orders. These are violent people taking to the streets under the guise of protest to engage in disorder."

The force now expects charges to be brought within 24 hours, the commissioner said.

It comes as the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, paid tribute to the work of the Met overnight and thanked the force for its "tireless" work.

Noting "there is no place for violence, racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism in our city", Mr Khan thanked local communities for standing united against hate.

Communities across the country came together last night amid reports of 100 far-right rallies in more than 40 towns and cities across the UK.

Thousands of anti-racism protestors gathered in Brighton, Bristol, Liverpool, Birmingham and London in a bid to counter far-Right rioters intent on violence.

Sir Mark said he was "really pleased" with how Wednesday evening played out, praising the “show of force” made by police departments across the UK.

"We put thousands of officers on the street and I think the show of force from the police and frankly the show of unity from communities, together defeated the challenges that we've seen," Sir Mark said.

He added: “[There were] a couple of locations where some local criminals turned out and tried to create a bit of anti-social behaviour and we arrested a few of them, but it was a very successful night and the fears of some sort of extreme-right disorder were abated."

The Met chief warned that anyone who has taken part in riots over the last week will feel the full force of the law.

On Thursday, Mr Khan spoke out following a largely peaceful night of protests across the capital, saying: “I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding work of our police officers across London last night.

“And to those who came out peacefully to show London stands united against racism and Islamaphobia last night - thank you.

“We have seen appalling violence and disorder in towns and cities across the country in recent days, but there was no repeat in our capital overnight.

Mr Khan added: “The Met has worked tirelessly to make it clear that such violence will not be tolerated and that anyone seeking to engage in disorder and sow division would face the full force of the law.

“I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner and local people will continue to see an increased police presence across areas of London in the coming days as they seek to reassure and protect our communities.

“I’m clear that there is no place for violence, racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism in our city and we will never let those who seek to divide our communities to win.

“London is proud of our diversity and of being and open and welcoming city, and always will be.”

It comes as 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces overnight to combat the threat of violence across the UK.

Dozens of police officers in Aldershot separated opposing groups after tempers flared on Wednesday evening.Protesters holding Stand Up To Racism placards had been chanting "refugees are welcome here".

A group across the road had been chanting back "stop the boats" and some walked towards the Stand Up To Racism demonstrators, stopping traffic, and angry shouting occurred.