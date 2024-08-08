Pictured: 14 people being hunted by police after Merseyside riots

Detectives are issuing images of 14 people who may have information following incidents of disorder in Merseyside. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have issued an appeal to identify 14 people in relation to disorder in Merseyside.

CCTV images of the men were released by Merseyside Police as they warned that "many people will soon be getting a knock on their door".

Officers want to speak to the group of 14 following the disorder in Liverpool city centre and Walton on Saturday.

So far, 42 people have been arrested, 15 charged and three jailed in relation to the gatherings.

Detective Superintendent Paul Speight said: “It is vital that these people make themselves known as soon as possible, as we think they can assist our ongoing investigations.

“The communities of Southport and beyond were disgusted by the violence and damage caused last week and at the weekend.

“We are still working our way through information, images and footage as it comes in and we’ll continue to take action to arrest, charge and put before the courts anyone identified.

“We have so far seen 42 people arrested, 15 charged and three jailed. There will be more in the coming days, and many people who are sitting comfortably will soon be getting a knock on their door.

“And you will see in coming days, the courts will act as swiftly as possible to jail those people who being violence, racism and hatred into our communities.

“To anyone intent on coming to Merseyside in the future I have the same message: we will find you, and we will put you before the courts.”

If you recognise any of the people pictured, contact @MerpolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 24000663787.