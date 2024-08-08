Disorder fears quelled after 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fail to materialise

Far-Right riots failed to materialise on Wednesday night as counter-protesters took to the streets. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder on Wednesday night, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up and staff were sent home early over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport last week but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

The police were braced for over 100 far-right rallies with 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand - they said - against racism and violence.

People gather for a counter demonstration in Walthamstow. Picture: Getty

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow the crowd were chanting "Whose streets? Our streets" and "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here".

Mahmood Faez told the PA news agency: "It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here."

A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Officers were understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

One police source said it was "probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening".

Despite the majority of forces facing little trouble, the Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had "made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder".

The force said those present in Croydon had dragged and thrown objects down the road, and thrown bottles at officers with 10 people arrested, including four for violent disorder and one for assaulting an emergency workers.

The Met said: "This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure antisocial behaviour."

Dozens of police officers in Aldershot separated opposing groups after tempers flared on Wednesday evening.

Protesters holding Stand Up To Racism placards had been chanting "refugees are welcome here".

A group across the road had been chanting back "stop the boats" and some walked towards the Stand Up To Racism demonstrators, stopping traffic, and angry shouting occurred.

Thousands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

Heavy police presence as crowds gather for a rally against the far-right and racism in Finchley. Picture: Alamy

'Events passed without major incident'

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London ready to respond to events planned across the city.

"They were ready to protect our communities from hateful, divisive and violent behaviour.

"Two large anti-racism protests took place in Waltham Forest and Finchley. The majority of people engaged with officers and complied with conditions. These events passed without major incident or disruption.

"However, officers did face antisocial behaviour from a small group in Croydon who were not related to any protest, but were intent on causing trouble."

He continued: "Our top priority has been to keep our communities safe, prevent significant disorder and swiftly deal with any offenders. A number of arrests were made across the city this evening.

"I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening.

"I would also like to thank the committed officers who have been working hard to police London today, serving their communities and keeping people safe."