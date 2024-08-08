Disorder fears quelled after 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fail to materialise

8 August 2024, 00:41 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 00:49

Far-Right riots failed to materialise on Wednesday night as counter-protesters took to the streets
Far-Right riots failed to materialise on Wednesday night as counter-protesters took to the streets. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder on Wednesday night, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up and staff were sent home early over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport last week but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

The police were braced for over 100 far-right rallies with 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand - they said - against racism and violence.

Read more: UK riots live: Protesters gather in huge anti racist demonstrations across England after threat of far-right riots

People gather for a counter demonstration in Walthamstow
People gather for a counter demonstration in Walthamstow. Picture: Getty

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow the crowd were chanting "Whose streets? Our streets" and "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here".

Mahmood Faez told the PA news agency: "It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here."

Read more: Rayner hits out at Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested

Read more: Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment

A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool
A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Officers were understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

One police source said it was "probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening".

Despite the majority of forces facing little trouble, the Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had "made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder".

The force said those present in Croydon had dragged and thrown objects down the road, and thrown bottles at officers with 10 people arrested, including four for violent disorder and one for assaulting an emergency workers.

The Met said: "This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure antisocial behaviour."

Read more: Organiser of fundraiser for carer whose car was torched during violent rioting 'overwhelmed' as donations hit £50,000

Read more: Former police officer escapes jail despite admitting child sex offences

Ben Kentish reacts as far-right protests 'failed to materialise' this evening

Dozens of police officers in Aldershot separated opposing groups after tempers flared on Wednesday evening.

Protesters holding Stand Up To Racism placards had been chanting "refugees are welcome here".

A group across the road had been chanting back "stop the boats" and some walked towards the Stand Up To Racism demonstrators, stopping traffic, and angry shouting occurred.

Thousands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton
Thousands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton. Picture: Alamy
Heavy police presence as crowds gather for a rally against the far-right and racism in Finchley
Heavy police presence as crowds gather for a rally against the far-right and racism in Finchley. Picture: Alamy

'Events passed without major incident'

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London ready to respond to events planned across the city.

"They were ready to protect our communities from hateful, divisive and violent behaviour.

"Two large anti-racism protests took place in Waltham Forest and Finchley. The majority of people engaged with officers and complied with conditions. These events passed without major incident or disruption.

"However, officers did face antisocial behaviour from a small group in Croydon who were not related to any protest, but were intent on causing trouble."

He continued: "Our top priority has been to keep our communities safe, prevent significant disorder and swiftly deal with any offenders. A number of arrests were made across the city this evening.

"I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening.

"I would also like to thank the committed officers who have been working hard to police London today, serving their communities and keeping people safe."

James O'Brien rips apart Nigel Farage's interview with LBC

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Arizona Fake Electors

Prosecutors asked grand jurors not to indict Trump in fake electors case

Lin Yu Ting has secured a place in the women's featherweight final

Lin Yu-ting secures place in Olympic women's featherweight final amid ongoing gender controversy row

Protesters gather in Oxford for a counter demonstration against an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists

Disinformation and online fearmongering about riots 'terrifies communities and creates illusion protesters control streets'
Brendan Nwabichie said he was "traumatised" after making the discovery after a 12-hour shift at a care home

Organiser of fundraiser for carer whose car was torched during violent rioting 'overwhelmed' as donations hit £50,000

Taylor Swift performs her first London concert at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

Organisers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna amid terror attack fears

Brazil Forest Protection

Amazon deforestation in Brazil ‘down to lowest level since 2016’

All three nights of the Eras Tour in Vienna, Austria have been cancelled

Taylor Swift concerts cancelled in Vienna over terrorism concerns as two held over planned attacks

Police constable Darcy Woods-Broady, 21, who served with Gloucestershire Police for six months, was handed a suspended sentence after admitting child sex offences

Former police officer escapes jail despite admitting child sex offences

Titanic Tourist Sub Lawsuit

Family of explorer who died in Titan sub implosion seek 50m dollars in damages

Angela Rayner criticised Robert Jenrick for the comments

Rayner hits out at Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft (Nasa via AP)

Nasa delays next launch to buy more time at space station for troubled capsule

A doctor has been arrested over the deaths of four elderly patients

Doctor accused of murdering four elderly patients before setting fire to their homes to cover tracks

Putin was told that 1,000 troops had crossed into Ukraine

One thousand Ukrainian troops cross over Russian border, as Putin hits out at 'large-scale provocation'

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks at a press conference (Gloria Calvi/AP)

Fugitive ex-Catalan leader plans return to Spain despite threat of arrest

Shamima Begum's lawyers have indicated they will take her British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Shamima Begum's lawyer to take British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights

Four men have been jailed

From two months to three years: First rioters jailed as arrested appear in courts across the country

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick has come under fire for saying protesters shouting "Allahu Akbar" should be "immediately arrested".

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick under fire for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be 'arrested'
Comics-Peanuts-Corn Mazes

North American farmers honour Peanuts creator Charles M Schulz with corn mazes

Businesses across England have boarded up shopfronts

Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country
Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez (Cristian Hernandez/AP)

Venezuelan opposition candidate Gonzalez will not appear before court

Humza Yousaf

'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots
Daisy Ridley attends the UK Gala screening for "Young Woman And The Sea" at The Curzon Mayfair

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

Vladimir Putin in a cabinet meeting

Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘large-scale provocation’ in south-western Russia

Banksy has posted an artwork of three monkeys as the third piece of a new animal-themed collection.

Banksy reveals third new artwork in as many days

A hotel collapsed in Germany, leaving two people dead

Two dead and several trapped after hotel collapses in Germany, with building teetering 'like house of cards'
A dog is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel

Two killed, several others trapped for hours after German hotel collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit