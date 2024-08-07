Former police officer escapes jail despite admitting child sex offences

7 August 2024, 19:58

Police constable Darcy Woods-Broady, 21, who served with Gloucestershire Police for six months, was handed a suspended sentence after admitting child sex offences
Police constable Darcy Woods-Broady, 21, who served with Gloucestershire Police for six months, was handed a suspended sentence after admitting child sex offences. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A former police officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting child sex offences, the police watchdog has said.

Police constable Darcy Woods-Broady, 21, who served with Gloucestershire Police for six months, was arrested by colleagues from the force in March 2023 and suspended.

Her digital devices were seized and revealed a "significant quantity" of messages, images and videos between herself and a girl she knew to be aged 15 at the time, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The sexual abuse took place in locations including Woods-Broady's home and in her car, it added.

Woods-Broady appeared before Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday and admitted seven counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16 and inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity between October 2022 and March 2023, the IOPC said.

She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years, it added.

Steve Noonan, director of operations at the IOPC, said: "While she did not meet the victim through her policing duties and the offences committed were outside of work, PC Woods-Broady's actions amounted to predatory behaviour on a child for her own sexual gratification.

"She has now faced the consequences of her conduct at criminal court.

"We directed the investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary's Professional Standards Department and I am grateful to their officers for their professionalism in helping to achieve this rightful outcome."

The IOPC said it had referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in November last year, resulting in the charges against Woods-Broady.

A spokesman added: "We also recommended the officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct and now the criminal case has concluded it will be for Gloucestershire Constabulary to organise a hearing as soon as possible.

"We have been advised that she has recently resigned from the force."

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Harris, from the Professional Standards Department at Gloucestershire Police, described the case as "appalling and unacceptable".

Det Ch Insp Harris added: "Woods-Broady engaged in a sexual relationship with a child when she knew the child legally could not consent - this is sexual abuse.

"She took advantage of the child and committed sexual offences over a significant period of time.

"We are committed to protecting children, and we would urge anyone who is sexually abused or exploited to seek support and report this to police so that we can bring perpetrators to justice."

Woods-Broady will now face misconduct proceedings, Gloucestershire Police said.

