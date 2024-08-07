Crown Princess of Norway's son charged with assault of a woman and 'detained for 30 hours'

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, (right: pictured together) was arrested in Oslo on Sunday after an alleged altercation in an apartment near the city centre. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A Norwegian royal has been charged with assaulting a woman and allegedly detained for 30 hours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested in Oslo on Sunday after an alleged altercation in an apartment near the city centre.

The woman was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a concussion before she was discharged early on Monday.

Local reports said she had allegedly been "psychologically and physically attacked" by Borg Høiby.

The 27-year-old royal was thrown in solitary confinement and subjected to a blood test for drugs, Se og Hør reported.

Borg Høiby, the oldest of Crown Princess Mette-Marit's children, has reportedly retreated to the royal Skaugum estate with his mother.

He stepped back from public life aged 20 and his profile was removed the Norwegian royal family's website.

Borg Høiby stepped back from public life aged 20 and his profile was removed the Norwegian royal family's website. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Olympic star 'arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine in Paris'

Read more: Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Crown Princess Mette-Marit delayed a trip to Paris to watch the Olympics this week following the incident.

Her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, appeared alone last night for the men's 1500m final instead.

Norwegian Palace confirmed to local media that the Crown Princess had decided to "temporarily postpone" her trip to France following the incident.

"The Crown Princess has temporarily postponed her departure and hopes to travel down later", Se og Hør reported.

It was reported that Øyvind Bratlien, a lawyer with expertise in high-profile criminal cases, has been hired by Borg Høiby.