Olympic star 'arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine in Paris'

Eindhoven, Netherlands. 09th June, 2023. EINDHOVEN, 09-06-2023, Hockey Heren, FIH Pro League 2022 - 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Olympian has reportedly been arrested on drug charges at the Paris games.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Australian athlete was reportedly arrested on drug charges in the French capital after attempting to purchase the Class A drug.

The Australian Olympic Committee have confirmed that Tom Craig, 28, was arrested on Tuesday night.

Mr Craig, who was in the city as part of this summer's games, was allegedly arrested during the early hours of Wednesday morning following a police operation in the northern Pigalle area of the city.

The international hockey star "was arrested while (allegedly) in possession of approximately one gram of cocaine" according to French broadcaster FranceInfo.

The investigation, which was being carried out by the Narcotics Brigade of Paris police, saw cops swoop in on the Aussie as part of the operation.

Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. 1st Mar, 2023. Gerard Clapés (L) of Spain Men's National field hockey team and Tom Craig (R) of Australia National Men's field hockey team in action during the 2022/23 International Hockey Federation. Picture: Alamy

According to local prosecutors, the hockey star was spotted "at the foot of a building in the ninth arrondissement", shortly after midnight.

In a statement, the Australia Olympic Committee said it 'has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6'.

Read more: Imane Khelif - boxer at centre of gender controversy row - secures place in women’s final at Paris Olympics

Read more: Olympic Village food vendor hits back after Team GB's Adam Peaty claims athletes found worms in their meals

"No charges have been laid," it said.

"The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member.'

Craig, who has made 101 appearances for the Australia national team, has an international career spanning more than a decade.

The Australian men's team narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's hockey tournament after being eliminated earlier this week in a clash with the Netherlands.

It's the latest controversy to hit the Paris as part of the 2024 Olympic Games, after Imane Khalif stormed to the final of the women's boxing amid widespread controversy.

It comes as food vendors in the Olympic Village hit back at Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty after he criticised the catering available at Paris 2024.