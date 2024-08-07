Olympic Village food vendor hits back after Team GB's Adam Peaty claims athletes found worms in their meals

7 August 2024, 10:44 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 10:47

Adam Peaty claimed some athletes found worms in their meals
Adam Peaty claimed some athletes found worms in their meals. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Olympic Village food vendor has hit back after Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty criticised the catering available at Paris 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peaty, who finished fourth in 4x100m medley relay, claimed he knew of some athletes who had found worms in their meals at the Olympic Village. However, no photographic evidence was given.

A committee representing Sodexo Live - who are the food vendors for the Games - has since rejected the claims.

"There has been zero proof of the truthfulness of this statement, which obviously raises a rather serious allegation," the committee told TMZ Sports.

"There is no information that's been able to provide validity to this sensationalist claim."

Olympic organisers told LBC that no reports of worms in food had officially been made by Team GB athletes.

Read more: ‘There are worms in the food at the Olympic Village’: Adam Peaty slams Paris 2024 catering

Read more: Do you know the muffin man? Norwegian swimmer reveals 'single greatest thing' about Paris 2024 Olympic Village

Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates after winning the silver medal in the swimming 100m Breaststroke Men Final
Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates after winning the silver medal in the swimming 100m Breaststroke Men Final. Picture: Getty

It comes after Peaty also criticised the lack of meat options available in the village.

In a bid to meet sustainability pledges, organisers have aimed to make 60 per cent of all meals served meatless and a third plant-based.

“The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform. We need to give the best we possibly can,” Peaty told the i.

“Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time around […] there wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.

“These [complaints] are for people to get better. And the organising committee, so we’ll put these back to our team in full depth and detail.

“But it’s definitely been the best Games in terms of fans engaged with it. So you never gonna have a perfect Games.”

Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final.
Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final. Picture: Getty

Peaty continued: “The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes. I want to meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?

“I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough.

“The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re feeding them not the best.

“I just want people to get better at their roles and jobs. And I think that’s what the athletes are the best sounding board for.”

Read more: Olympic swimmer speaks out over 'lies' after being banned from athletes village for 'inappropriate conduct'

Read More: Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Athletes' Village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

The Olympic Committee said in a statement: "The 550 dishes on offer in the Dining Hall were developed together with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the IOC over a period of more than a year.

"We always listen to the athletes and take their feedback very seriously.

"Paris 2024 continues to liaise closely with nutritionists of the National Olympic Committees and is ready to make any further adjustments needed to the food service."

This isn’t the first complaint Peaty, who is recovering from Covid, has expressed about Paris 2024.

Earlier this week, he hit out at the “bizarre” anti-doping rules that allowed two Chinese athletes who allegedly took banned substances to compete in the 4x100m medley relay, winning gold.

“We have to be very careful not to paint a whole nation with one brush, firstly,” Peaty told LBC’s Charlotte Lynch.

“But also, that we kind of set a punishment, or set a barrier for those people who are cheating and it’s very blatant.

“Giving each nation their own responsibility and trust in that nation to test their own athletes – it’s bizarre.

“We should have a full de-centralised testing agency that tests everyone fairly.

“I want to play fair, I swim fair, I know how hard I worked to get here.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A diver from the Polish Baltictech team inspects wreckage of a 19th century sailing ship

19th-century wreck filled with champagne bottles off-limits for treasure hunters

Guests at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World brave wind and rain

Disney returns to profit as streaming business makes money for first time

Breaking
More than 100 locations are being targeted

Police brace for over 100 far-right rallies and 30 counter-protests tonight as 6,000 officers deployed across 41 forces

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date US tropical Storm Debby could bring 35C temperatures to the UK

Just Stop Oil pause all protests while 'far-right riots shake British towns and cities'

Just Stop Oil pause all protests while 'far-right riots shake British towns and cities'

A person is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel in Kroev

Several people trapped after deadly hotel collapse in Germany

Derek Drummond, Liam Riley and Declan Geiran have been jailed

Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment, as 100 more due in court
Shamima Begum had her bid rejected by the Supreme Court.

Shamima Begum loses last ditch Supreme Court appeal against removal of British citizenship

Eindhoven, Netherlands. 09th June, 2023. EINDHOVEN, 09-06-2023, Hockey Heren, FIH Pro League 2022 - 2023.

Olympic star 'arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine in Paris'

'Truly tragic': Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Southport stabbing victims

'Truly tragic': Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Southport stabbing victims

Tensions rose in Birmingham on Monday

Man charged after being caught on camera 'carrying sword' - as more UK rioters appear in court

A woman holds up a placard reading 'Bullfighting is a sin'

Peta protesters at Vatican audience urge Pope to denounce bullfighting

Former leader of Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, centre, arrives at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok

Thai court dissolves progressive Move Forward Party, which won election

The woman was rushed to hospital after the incident

Woman rushed to hospital after plunging through hole in Blackpool Pier

Social media companies need to "make a choice" between using their platforms for social good or social harm

'Power comes with responsibility': Minister calls on social media firms to use 'significant influence' for social good

Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar meets with leaders of Palestinian factions, in Gaza city.

Hamas names Yahya Sinwar as its new leader as tensions rise in the Middle East

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alberto Fernandez

Former Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez accused of abuse by ex-partner

Fencing at the Grand Palais

French museum network hit by ransomware attack

Rioters could face terror charges, warns top Britain's prosecutor amid wave of national disorder

Rioters could face terror charges, warns top Britain's prosecutor amid 'deeply disturbing' wave of national disorder
Sir Thomas Winsor has told LBC that Elon Musk should "stick to batteries, cars and rockets".

Sir Thomas Winsor says Elon Musk must should stick to "batteries, cars and rockets"

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Harris’ choice of Walz as running mate ramps up excitement in Midwestern states

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during a press conference at the Treasury in central London on July 29, 2024,

Rachel Reeves rules out National Insurance hike for working pensioners

A nurse involved in giving two premature babies lethal doses of cyanide medication at a London hospital is still allowed to practice

Nurse involved in giving two babies lethal doses of cyanide medication at London hospital still allowed to practice
Lucy Connolly

Wife of Tory councillor arrested for racial hatred after calling for rioters to 'set fire to all migrant hotels'
Wes Streeting

People who are racist to NHS staff 'can and should' be turned away, says Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz arrive for a campaign rally

Kamala Harris introduces Tim Walz as running mate at raucous Philadelphia rally

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit