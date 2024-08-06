Imane Khelif - boxer at centre of gender controversy row - secures place in women’s final at Paris Olympics

Imane Khelif of Team Algeria celebrates. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Imane Khalif has stormed to the final of the women's boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics following a stunning victory over her Thai opponent this evening.

The Algerian boxer celebrated following the defeating over Janjaem Suwannapheng of Team Thailand on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old has been at the centre of a gender controversy row.

The welterweight is one of two boxers competing in Paris despite being disqualified from last year's World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) after she was reported to have failed gender eligibility tests.

Algeria’s Imane Khelif celebrates victory over Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng. Picture: Alamy

Khelif will fight Taiwanese Chen Nien-chin or Liu Yang of China in the final.

Algeria has never won a boxing gold medal.

Algeria's Imane Khelif said she is "focused" ahead of the final. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old said she was "focused" ahead of the final.

"I am here for a good performance and my dream.

"I will give everything I have for the final."