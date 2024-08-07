Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country

7 August 2024, 16:09 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 16:12

Businesses across England have boarded up shopfronts
Businesses across England have boarded up shopfronts ahead of this evening's disorders. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Shops, offices and nurseries have closed early as the country braces for another wave of rioting.

More than 100 areas are set to be targeted by far-right protesters in yet another evening of violence, with thousands of officers on standby across the country.

Immigration centres and lawyers' offices are anticipated to be the main focus of the protests. But officers could also be deployed to hotels housing asylum seekers.

Businesses and other organisations in London, Liverpool, Brighton, Northampton, Essex, where local authorities expect rioting, have taken precautions in advance.

It comes after businesses were damaged in other riots last week, such as a Citizens Advice Bureau being set on fire in Sunderland on Friday night, and looting in other towns and cities.

Windows being boarded up at Foxtons in North Finchley, London ahead of an anti-immigration protest.
Windows being boarded up at Foxtons in North Finchley, London ahead of an anti-immigration protest. Picture: Alamy
On Wednesday afternoon, a library in east London closed early in the afternoon, as well as a nearby estate agents and a pub.

Shops also boarded up in Finchley, in north-west London. Businesses in Brighton on the south coast, and Northampton in the Midlands were also seen boarded up.

Some nurseries were also said to be closing early, with reports of closures in east London, Essex and in the north-east of England.

Windows are boarded up in Northampton, ahead of an anti-immigration protest. Picture date: Wednesday August 7, 2024.
Windows are boarded up in Northampton, ahead of an anti-immigration protest. Picture date: Wednesday August 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy
The gatherings on Wednesday are expected to be across 41 police forces with thousands of officers on standby, LBC understands.

A police source said: "Today is probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening. Tonight, we think it's looking like a credible picture. We are preparing for activity across 41 forces."

Senior officers have made clear they are going after criminals whether they throw a brick or send a tweet.

Police chiefs in London said there were 1,300 officers ready to deploy across the country.

A fire-damaged Citizen's Advice Bureau in Sunderland after rioting
A fire-damaged Citizen's Advice Bureau in Sunderland after rioting. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: "We have more than 1,300 public order officers ready to deploy across London today in addition to thousands already working in our communities. We will not tolerate any disorder and will make arrests.

"We are also using a range of specialist teams including mounted units, dog handlers, intelligence experts and evidence gatherers. We will be using retrospective facial recognition to help officers identify those behind criminal disorder. This technology can be used even when offenders are wearing masks."

A broken glass window is pictured at a take-away food shop in Middlesbrough
A broken glass window is pictured at a take-away food shop in Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty

ACC Twist also thanked Londoners who "condemn the hateful and divisive behaviour", adding that "everyone can play a role by not sharing inflammatory online speculation".

He asked parents "to think carefully about where their children are today and in coming days. No-one wants to be caught up in potentially violent and criminal behaviour.

"It is our privilege to be part of a city pulling together at an uncertain time. You will see more officers on patrol. If you are concerned, or need help, speak to them. They are there to help."

Several people have been jailed in recent days for taking part in the riots, which were initially sparked by the killings of three girls in Southport and false information that spread online about the identity of the suspect.

Over 100 people have already been charged and some 400 people have been arrested.

Rioters have been warned that they could face terror charges amid the "deeply disturbing" wave of disorder.

Britain's top prosecutor said he would consider it for those who plan "serious disruption" with the purpose of "advancing ideology".

"There are sentencing guidelines which indicate that many people who have been caught up in this disorder will face immediate imprisonment. There should be no doubt about that. They are going to prison," Stephen Parkinson said.

“We are willing to look at terrorism offences. I’m aware of at least one instance where that is happening.

“Where you have organised groups planning activity for the purposes of advancing an ideology... planning really, really serious disruption – then yes, we will consider terrorism offences.”

