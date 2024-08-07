UK riots live: Police brace for more than 100 far-Right rallies as communities fear violence

Scottish former First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is unsure if there is a future for him in the UK amid the rioting that has rocked the country over the past week.

Mr Yousaf, who stepped down earlier this year, told the News Agents that the riots had made him question his family's very " "existence" in the UK.

A wave of dozens of riots, many targeting Muslims, has swept over the UK over the past week since the killing of three young girls in Southport and false information that spread online in the aftermath.

Mr Yousaf called the riots "utterly horrendous" and said he felt that his "very sense of belonging" was being questioned.

He added: "I'm about as Scottish as they come. Born in Scotland, raised in Scotland, educated in Scotland, just welcomed my third child here in Scotland, was the leader of the Scottish Government for just over a year.

"But the truth of the matter is, I don't know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland or the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have, for some time, really worried about the rise of Islamophobia."

Scotland has remained largely free of the disorder that has plagued England over the past week, but now officers north of the border are preparing for protests in the coming days.

Mr Yousaf said: "That genuinely makes me question whether or not my family has an existence here in the UK or not."

He recalled how, as a child, he thought that his father's fear he may once have to leave the UK was a "ridiculous suggestion".

