Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
Live
UK riots live: Police brace for more than 100 far-Right rallies as communities fear violence
7 August 2024, 14:28 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 16:24
More than 100 areas are set to be targeted by far-right protesters in yet another evening of violence as the first of the rioters have been jailed after the past week's bouts of violent disorder sparked by the Southport killings.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Today is the eighth day of escalating disorder.
Key points:
- The police are braced for over 100 far-right rallies and 30 counter-protests tonight as 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces.
- A 58-year-old man who punched a police officer is the first person imprisoned on a violent disorder for his part in violence in Southport. He is sentenced to three years.
- Three men have been jailed for taking part in violent disorder in the riots on Merseyside.
Disorder has now lasted for a week, with unrest witnessed across England and in parts of Northern Ireland. There have so far been more than 420 arrests.
The riots were sparked after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport last week.
Follow the latest below.
'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots
Scottish former First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is unsure if there is a future for him in the UK amid the rioting that has rocked the country over the past week.
Mr Yousaf, who stepped down earlier this year, told the News Agents that the riots had made him question his family's very " "existence" in the UK.
A wave of dozens of riots, many targeting Muslims, has swept over the UK over the past week since the killing of three young girls in Southport and false information that spread online in the aftermath.
Mr Yousaf called the riots "utterly horrendous" and said he felt that his "very sense of belonging" was being questioned.
He added: "I'm about as Scottish as they come. Born in Scotland, raised in Scotland, educated in Scotland, just welcomed my third child here in Scotland, was the leader of the Scottish Government for just over a year.
"But the truth of the matter is, I don't know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland or the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have, for some time, really worried about the rise of Islamophobia."
Scotland has remained largely free of the disorder that has plagued England over the past week, but now officers north of the border are preparing for protests in the coming days.
Mr Yousaf said: "That genuinely makes me question whether or not my family has an existence here in the UK or not."
He recalled how, as a child, he thought that his father's fear he may once have to leave the UK was a "ridiculous suggestion".
Read more here: 'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots
Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country
Shops, offices and nurseries have closed early as the country braces for another wave of rioting.
More than 100 areas are set to be targeted by far-right protesters in yet another evening of violence, with thousands of officers on standby across the country.
Immigration centres and lawyers' offices are anticipated to be the main focus of the protests. But officers could also be deployed to hotels housing asylum seekers.
Businesses and other organisations in London, Liverpool, Brighton, Northampton, Essex, where local authorities expect rioting, have taken precautions in advance.
It comes after businesses were damaged in other riots last week, such as a Citizens Advice Bureau being set on fire in Sunderland on Friday night, and looting in other towns and cities.
Read more here: Britain boards up, shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country
Declaring unrest as terrorism not ruled out – police chief
Using terrorism laws or declaring incidents of violent disorder around the country as terrorism “has not been, and will not be, ruled out”, a police chief has warned.
It comes after Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson suggested terrorism charges could be considered in some cases.
Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “We know that many people will feel vulnerable at this time and we are supporting local forces with protective security expertise and advice.
“We have seen terrible examples of violent crime, disorder and criminal damage, and charges are already being brought across the country. I am very clear that using terrorism legislation or declaring activity as terrorism has not been, and will not be, ruled out.
“Counter Terrorism Policing is actively assessing incidents to understand whether terrorism legislation should be applied and we will make those judgments without fear or favour.
“Our message to those involved in this disorder is; we are watching and we will not hesitate to use our powers to protect our communities.”
Great Manchester Police tells communities to 'remain calm'
Greater Manchester police is advising residents to "remain calm" and try to go about "every-day life."
You can read the full statement here:
Claims of 'two-tier policing' are 'utter nonsense', Met police boss Mark Rowley says amid riots
The most senior police officer in the UK has hit back at claims that police treat right-wing protesters any differently from people on the left.
Some commentators, and people who have taken part in violent anti-immigration protests over the past week have made claims of "two-tier policing", with some groups supposedly treated more aggressively than others.
But Sir Mark Rowley, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said the claims were "nonsense", adding that people promoting such a view were potentially endangering officers. The government has also rejected the claims.
Read more here: Claims of 'two-tier policing' are 'utter nonsense', Met police boss Mark Rowley says amid riots
WATCH: More details on the crimes of the three men jailed for their involvement with rioting in Southport
Read more here: Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment
UK retailers: Attacks on shops are not a “victimless crime”
UK retailers have joined together in urgent talks over protecting staff and customers during nationwide unrest, with trade groups urging people to remember attacks on shops are not a “victimless crime”.
About 190 business representatives attended a meeting organised by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on Wednesday.
Trade group the Federation of Independent Retailers said it was working to help members who might be affected by rioting.
It has also been collating feedback to make requests for government support.
The group’s national president, Mo Razzaq, said: “We have been shocked and appalled at the scenes of thuggery, rioting, looting and destruction that have taken place in towns and cities across the UK over recent nights.
“Our first concern is always for our members, so we are doing – and will continue to do – everything that we can to get anyone affected back on their feet.”
Under the law in England and Wales, victims of criminal damage to their property and possessions during a riot can claim up to £1 million in losses from police authorities.
It applies to people who do not hold relevant insurance policies, as well as insurers who want to be reimbursed for payouts.
Keir Starmer warns protesters after three men jailed for role in violence
Sir Keir Starmer warned those taking part in violent disorder that they will face "the full force of the law."
He also said that the three arrests in Liverpool are an example of the "swift action" the government is taking to punish those involved in the riots.
What could happen tonight?
Police are preparing for what one source called "the busiest day of the week" across 41 out of 43 police force areas.
Met police and other south east forces are sending officers to support colleagues in north east and north west forces.
Immigration centres and lawyers’ offices are anticipated to be the main focus for the gatherings but officers could also be deployed to hotels housing asylum seekers if intelligence establishes they face credible threats.
Police believe most of the disorder is being carried out by low-level criminals using the unrest as an excuse to commit crime and while not sophisticated, there has been some organising behind the events at a local level.
Police braced for disorder this evening
Good afternoon. LBC's coverage of far right protests across the UK continues now.
Police sources say forces are preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter protests tonight.
These sources also anticipate gatherings in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.