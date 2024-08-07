Live

UK riots live: Police brace for more than 100 far-Right rallies as communities fear violence

7 August 2024, 14:28 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 16:24

Riot Police in Liverpool during the 'save the children' fascist march and SUTR Counter protest in Liverpool 3rd August 2024
Riot Police in Liverpool during the 'save the children' fascist march and SUTR Counter protest in Liverpool 3rd August 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

More than 100 areas are set to be targeted by far-right protesters in yet another evening of violence as the first of the rioters have been jailed after the past week's bouts of violent disorder sparked by the Southport killings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Today is the eighth day of escalating disorder.

Key points:

  • The police are braced for over 100 far-right rallies and 30 counter-protests tonight as 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces.
  • A 58-year-old man who punched a police officer is the first person imprisoned on a violent disorder for his part in violence in Southport. He is sentenced to three years.
  • Three men have been jailed for taking part in violent disorder in the riots on Merseyside.

Disorder has now lasted for a week, with unrest witnessed across England and in parts of Northern Ireland. There have so far been more than 420 arrests.

The riots were sparked after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport last week.

Follow the latest below.

'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots

Scottish former First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is unsure if there is a future for him in the UK amid the rioting that has rocked the country over the past week.

Mr Yousaf, who stepped down earlier this year, told the News Agents that the riots had made him question his family's very " "existence" in the UK.

A wave of dozens of riots, many targeting Muslims, has swept over the UK over the past week since the killing of three young girls in Southport and false information that spread online in the aftermath.

Mr Yousaf called the riots "utterly horrendous" and said he felt that his "very sense of belonging" was being questioned.

He added: "I'm about as Scottish as they come. Born in Scotland, raised in Scotland, educated in Scotland, just welcomed my third child here in Scotland, was the leader of the Scottish Government for just over a year.

"But the truth of the matter is, I don't know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland or the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have, for some time, really worried about the rise of Islamophobia."

Scotland has remained largely free of the disorder that has plagued England over the past week, but now officers north of the border are preparing for protests in the coming days.

Mr Yousaf said: "That genuinely makes me question whether or not my family has an existence here in the UK or not."

He recalled how, as a child, he thought that his father's fear he may once have to leave the UK was a "ridiculous suggestion".

Read more here: 'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots

Katy Ronkin

Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country

Shops, offices and nurseries have closed early as the country braces for another wave of rioting.

More than 100 areas are set to be targeted by far-right protesters in yet another evening of violence, with thousands of officers on standby across the country.

Immigration centres and lawyers' offices are anticipated to be the main focus of the protests. But officers could also be deployed to hotels housing asylum seekers.

Businesses and other organisations in London, Liverpool, Brighton, Northampton, Essex, where local authorities expect rioting, have taken precautions in advance.

It comes after businesses were damaged in other riots last week, such as a Citizens Advice Bureau being set on fire in Sunderland on Friday night, and looting in other towns and cities.

Read more here: Britain boards up, shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country

Katy Ronkin

Declaring unrest as terrorism not ruled out – police chief

Using terrorism laws or declaring incidents of violent disorder around the country as terrorism “has not been, and will not be, ruled out”, a police chief has warned.

It comes after Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson suggested terrorism charges could be considered in some cases.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “We know that many people will feel vulnerable at this time and we are supporting local forces with protective security expertise and advice.

“We have seen terrible examples of violent crime, disorder and criminal damage, and charges are already being brought across the country. I am very clear that using terrorism legislation or declaring activity as terrorism has not been, and will not be, ruled out.

“Counter Terrorism Policing is actively assessing incidents to understand whether terrorism legislation should be applied and we will make those judgments without fear or favour.

“Our message to those involved in this disorder is; we are watching and we will not hesitate to use our powers to protect our communities.”

Katy Ronkin

Great Manchester Police tells communities to 'remain calm'

Greater Manchester police is advising residents to "remain calm" and try to go about "every-day life."

You can read the full statement here:

Katy Ronkin

Claims of 'two-tier policing' are 'utter nonsense', Met police boss Mark Rowley says amid riots

The most senior police officer in the UK has hit back at claims that police treat right-wing protesters any differently from people on the left.

Some commentators, and people who have taken part in violent anti-immigration protests over the past week have made claims of "two-tier policing", with some groups supposedly treated more aggressively than others.

But Sir Mark Rowley, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said the claims were "nonsense", adding that people promoting such a view were potentially endangering officers. The government has also rejected the claims.

Read more here: Claims of 'two-tier policing' are 'utter nonsense', Met police boss Mark Rowley says amid riots

Katy Ronkin

WATCH: More details on the crimes of the three men jailed for their involvement with rioting in Southport

Katy Ronkin

UK retailers: Attacks on shops are not a “victimless crime”

UK retailers have joined together in urgent talks over protecting staff and customers during nationwide unrest, with trade groups urging people to remember attacks on shops are not a “victimless crime”.

About 190 business representatives attended a meeting organised by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on Wednesday.

Trade group the Federation of Independent Retailers said it was working to help members who might be affected by rioting.

It has also been collating feedback to make requests for government support.

The group’s national president, Mo Razzaq, said: “We have been shocked and appalled at the scenes of thuggery, rioting, looting and destruction that have taken place in towns and cities across the UK over recent nights.

“Our first concern is always for our members, so we are doing – and will continue to do – everything that we can to get anyone affected back on their feet.”

Under the law in England and Wales, victims of criminal damage to their property and possessions during a riot can claim up to £1 million in losses from police authorities.

It applies to people who do not hold relevant insurance policies, as well as insurers who want to be reimbursed for payouts.

Katy Ronkin

Keir Starmer warns protesters after three men jailed for role in violence

Sir Keir Starmer warned those taking part in violent disorder that they will face "the full force of the law."

He also said that the three arrests in Liverpool are an example of the "swift action" the government is taking to punish those involved in the riots.

Katy Ronkin

What could happen tonight?

Police are preparing for what one source called "the busiest day of the week" across 41 out of 43 police force areas.

Met police and other south east forces are sending officers to support colleagues in north east and north west forces.

Immigration centres and lawyers’ offices are anticipated to be the main focus for the gatherings but officers could also be deployed to hotels housing asylum seekers if intelligence establishes they face credible threats.

Police believe most of the disorder is being carried out by low-level criminals using the unrest as an excuse to commit crime and while not sophisticated, there has been some organising behind the events at a local level.

Katy Ronkin

Police braced for disorder this evening

Good afternoon. LBC's coverage of far right protests across the UK continues now.

Police sources say forces are preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter protests tonight.

 These sources also anticipate gatherings in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

Katy Ronkin

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick has come under fire for saying protesters shouting "Allahu Akbar" should be "immediately arrested".

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick under fire for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be 'arrested'

Comics-Peanuts-Corn Mazes

North American farmers honour Peanuts creator Charles M Schulz with corn mazes

Businesses across England have boarded up shopfronts

Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez (Cristian Hernandez/AP)

Venezuelan opposition candidate Gonzalez will not appear before court

Humza Yousaf

'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots

Daisy Ridley attends the UK Gala screening for "Young Woman And The Sea" at The Curzon Mayfair

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

Vladimir Putin in a cabinet meeting

Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘large-scale provocation’ in south-western Russia

Banksy has posted an artwork of three monkeys as the third piece of a new animal-themed collection.

Banksy reveals third new artwork in as many days

A hotel collapsed in Germany, leaving two people dead

Two dead and several trapped after hotel collapses in Germany, with building teetering 'like house of cards'

A dog is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel

Two killed, several others trapped for hours after German hotel collapse

The entrance to the main railway station in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman knifed to death at Ipswich train station

A sign for the new dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana launches new perfume for dogs

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Polish man sentenced to four months for assaulting Danish PM – reports

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, (right: pictured together) was arrested in Oslo on Sunday after an alleged altercation in an apartment near the city centre.

Crown Princess of Norway's son charged with assault of a woman and 'detained for 30 hours'

Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena

BTS star ‘deeply sorry’ after being fined for driving an e-scooter drunk

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has denied the claims

Claims of 'two-tier policing' are 'utter nonsense', Met police boss Mark Rowley says amid riots

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philippine Navy personnel watch the Canadian vessel HMCS Montreal (FFH336) during the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity being held in the West Philippine Sea,

US, Australia, Canada and Philippines stage military drills in South China Sea

Two activists from Peta interrupt Pope Francis' general audience

PETA activists storm the Vatican as they interrupt Pope's audience to call for end to bullfighting
A person is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel in Kroev

Two dead, two still trapped after hotel collapse in Germany

A diver from the Polish Baltictech team inspects wreckage of a 19th century sailing ship

19th-century wreck filled with champagne bottles off-limits for treasure hunters

Guests at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World brave wind and rain

Disney returns to profit as streaming business makes money for first time

More than 100 locations are being targeted

Police brace for over 100 far-right rallies and 30 counter-protests tonight as 6,000 officers deployed across 41 forces
Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date US tropical Storm Debby could bring 35C temperatures to the UK

Just Stop Oil pause all protests while 'far-right riots shake British towns and cities'

Just Stop Oil pause all protests while 'far-right riots shake British towns and cities'

Derek Drummond, Liam Riley and Declan Geiran have been jailed

Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment
Shamima Begum had her bid rejected by the Supreme Court.

Shamima Begum loses last ditch Supreme Court appeal against removal of British citizenship

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit