More far-right protests planned in coming days, policing minister warns

Police officers respond as far-right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on August 04, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Intelligence shows more far-right protests are planned for the coming days, the policing minister has warned.

This comes after far-right riots across the country were quelled on Wednesday, as anti-racism protesters came together in their thousands.

However, Dame Diana Johnson has warned more extreme-right rallies are expected in the coming days.

"There is now further intelligence of events during the next few days, and we need to see what happens there," she said.

Dame Johnson hailed the work done by police departments across England last night, praising their bravery in the face of “violence, disorder and abuse.”

She told LBC: “Can I pay tribute to the police officers on duty last night and all the police officers who have faced over the last few days levels of violence, disorder and abuse, missiles thrown at them, bricks thrown at them for their bravery, for standing to secure our communities.

Thousands took to the streets on Wednesday to combat the far-right. Picture: Getty

“I want to pay tribute to our leaders in the police community who made sure was had the mobilisations last night to ensure communities were safe– and we didn’t see level of criminality and disorder sadly in previous days

“I’m cautiously welcoming what happened last night – but we need to get through the next few days. What is clear is that we get the message police are on our streets and the criminal justice system will make sure that people who are engaged in criminality will be brought to justice.”

She told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that everyone involved in the riots would face the “full force of the law.”

“I would expect in all cases that where people commit criminal acts they are arrested, they are taken to court and they are prosecuted. Offline and online as well,” she said.

“There have been criminal acts on social media -inciting others to violence, racial hatred and I’m glad we are seeing prosecutions for that too.

“I think the ‘full force of the law’ means we expect that to happen in all cases.”

Northern Towns See Further Unrest From Far Right. Picture: Getty

Rioters could also face a ban from football stadiums, she said.

“I think all options are being locked at, to be honest.

“I’m pretty clear most football clubs do not want to be seen to have football hooligans, people committing criminal acts in their communities in the stands on a Saturday.

“There are consequences for people’s bad behaviour on our streets and their criminal activity- if that’s what football clubs and rugby clubs chose to do, all options should be looked at.”