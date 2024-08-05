The army will not be brought in to end riots, Defence Secretary says in wake of attack on Rotherham asylum hotel

The Defence Secretary has been speaking in the wake of violent riots across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Defence Secretary has slammed “marauding mobs” of far-right rioters who attacked a hotel housing asylum seekers yesterday.

Defence Sec John Healey warned there would be a “reckoning” for those who organised and took part in violent riots over the weekend, but confirmed the army will not be brought in to end disorder.

Footage posted online showed a fire being started at a Rotherham Holiday Inn after far-right thugs smashed in windows to the accommodation.

“It is the police’s responsibility to respond (to the riots) and they have the means to do so,” he said from the scene today.

10 police officers were injured and one was knocked unconscious as far-right protesters tried to storm the Rotherham migrant hotel on Sunday.

Masked anti-immigration demonstrators threw planks of wood at officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers, before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the Holiday Inn Express, South Yorkshire Police said.

One person was arrested.

A large bin close to a window of the hotel was set alight, causing a fire which was later extinguished.

John Healey added: “This was an area that was seised with shock and fear throughout yesterday, the staff and residents here barricaded in the hotel as people were breaking the windows and trying to set it on fire.

“Local residents were held up in their homes or had to flee to their inlaws as they saw marauding mobs.

“Police on the ground faced injuries and a level of violence they have not seen in the area for many years.”

A youth throws a fence post towards police during a far-right demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Mr Healey said that while housing asylum seekers in the hotel is “totally inappropriate” nothing “justifies the level and violence and disorder” on show yesterday.

“It was a level of vandalism and it was violence directed against the hotel, intimidating staff and residents and it put fear throughout the whole of the neighbourhood.

“Make no mistake, at the heart of this were organised, right-wing thugs… there is no place for this kind of disorder, there are ways in our country of making your voice heard and that is not the way to do it.”

On what can be done to prevent violence from breaking out again, Mr Healey promised increased levels of policing and a nationwide coordinated “use of intelligence” to bring those who took part in the riots and organised them online are brought to justice.

The Defence Sec also confirmed that every asylum seeker living in the Rotherham hotel has been moved to a safe location.

Responding to the violence that spread across the country yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer said: "I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, following scenes of violent unrest in Southport, London and Hartlepool. Picture: Alamy

"Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.

"The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand. Charges will follow. And convictions will follow.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves. This is not protest. It is organised, violent thuggery. And it has no place on our street or online.

"Right now, there are attacks happening on a hotel in Rotherham. Marauding gangs intent on law breaking. Or worse. Windows smashed. Fires set ablaze. Residents and staff in absolute fear. There is no justification – none – for taking this action."

Counter-protesters also turned out at the scene to oppose the right-wing activists.

IHG, which owns the Holiday Inn, said: "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority."