Keir Starmer calls emergency Cobra meeting after second asylum seeker hotel attacked by far-right yobs in Tamworth

5 August 2024, 05:46

Rioters attacked a second hotel believed to be used to house asylum seekers in Tamworth
Rioters attacked a second hotel believed to be used to house asylum seekers in Tamworth.

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer has called an emergency Cobra meeting after rioters attacked a second hotel believed to be used to house asylum seekers in Tamworth.

The PM vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law" as he addressed the nation on Sunday.

Monday's meeting is set to provide the government with an update on the riots and the planned response in coming days. Relevant ministers and police representatives will be in attendance.

It comes after Staffordshire Police were seen trying to quell protesters who gathered outside the Holiday Inn in Tamworth on Sunday evening.

The attack followed a similar incident in Rotherham earlier on Sunday.

Footage posted online appeared to show a fire being started in the hotel after thugs smashed in windows to the accommodation.

A police officer was injured outside the hotel as officers continue to deal with the "violent acts of thuggery".

The force said in a post on X: "We’re urging members of the public to avoid the area around the Holiday Inn, Tamworth, as specialist officers continue to deal with violent acts of thuggery."

It described the incident as "a large group of individuals is in the area with people throwing projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting police".

"Officers are working valiantly to keep the public safe. Specialist drone surveillance and the national police air service have been sweeping the area as our efforts to identify those involved continue," an update said.

Responding to the incidents, Sir Keir Starmer said: "I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend.

"Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.

"The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand. Charges will follow. And convictions will follow.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves. This is not protest. It is organised, violent thuggery. And it has no place on our street or online.

"Right now, there are attacks happening on a hotel in Rotherham. Marauding gangs intent on law breaking. Or worse. Windows smashed. Fires set ablaze. Residents and staff in absolute fear. There is no justification – none – for taking this action."

Sir Keir's address came in response to the attack in Rotherham which left 10 police officers injured.

A police officer is injured
A police officer is injured.

Rotherham hotel trashed

10 police officers were injured and one was knocked unconscious as far-right protesters tried to storm a Rotherham migrant hotel earlier on Sunday.

Masked anti-immigration demonstrators threw planks of wood at officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers, before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the Holiday Inn Express, South Yorkshire Police said.

One person was arrested.

A large bin close to a window of the hotel was set alight, causing a fire which was later extinguished.

The officer knocked unconscious suffered a head injury, the force said, adding that two others had suspected broken bones.

The rioters smashed a window at the migrant hotel in Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.

Anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham
Anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.

Counter-protesters also turned out at the scene to oppose the right-wing activists. It is how many people were being housed in the hotel.

IHG, which owns the Holiday Inn, said: "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority."

A separate protest in Bolton broke out into violence on Sunday afternoon, and police imposed a dispersal order.

The Holiday Inn in Rotherham
The Holiday Inn in Rotherham.

Middlesbrough riots

Elsewhere in Britain, far-right mobs in Middlesbrough were pictured stopping cars to ask the drivers if they were "white and English" in a vile gatekeeping on Teesside.

The questioning took place at a crossroad where thugs were confronting drivers.

One car nearly collided with another as they attempted to flee the mob.

Cleveland Police said they were continuing to deal with 'disorder' in Middlesbrough this afternoon, saying they had arrested nine people "relating to violent disorder offences".

"We are urging members of the public to stay away from Middlesbrough while officers respond to violent disorder in the town," Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said in a statement.It comes amid extreme tensions in the country after several days of rioting, looting and burning by thugs said to be led by the far-right.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and much criminal damage caused in riots in several towns and cities this week, sparked by the killing of three girls in Southport and false rumours about the suspect.

Police cars have been set on fire, as well as a Citizens Advice Bureau office in Sunderland, and several shops have been looted, as well as many more incidents of violence and threatening behaviour.

The government has said that police chiefs have told them they everything they need to deal with the disorder, but there have been calls for more action from ministers.

Police officers tend to a wounded colleague inside the hotel as seen through a smashed window
Police officers tend to a wounded colleague inside the hotel as seen through a smashed window.

Earlier on Sunday, government political violence adviser Lord Walney said the riots were "reaching the terrorism threat threshold."

He told LBC's Lewis Goodall that ministers would be considering a ban on organising groups such as the English Defence League (EDL) - if they are still a relevant force.

Earlier, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson told Lewis that the rioters were largely a mixture of far-right political extremists and opportunistic criminals who are seizing the chance to be violent.

She said: "There are extremists particularly involved in this, but what I also know are there are criminal elements as well, who perhaps are had too much to drink, perhaps see an opportunity to have a go at the police, perhaps think actually, it's it's a fun thing to do to... start a fight or go and loot a building or set fire to a shop."

Meanwhile a senior police officer warned that there was disorder to come.

Windows are smashed as trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn
Windows are smashed as trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, the public order leader for the National Police Chiefs' Council said in a statement: "This week we have seen appalling behaviour that in no way shows compassion or respect for the little girls who were killed and injured last week.

"It shows no respect for our communities, and it will be stopped.

"We know people will try and do this again in the coming days and policing has been and will continue to be ready."

