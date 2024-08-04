Exclusive

Riots are 'reaching terror threat level', government adviser warns after week of violent disorder

Manchester, 3 August 2024. Protestors clash with police and counter protestors in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The riots that have swept across the country are "reaching the terrorism threat threshold," a government adviser has warned.

Lord Walney, the independent adviser on political violence and disruption, told LBC's Lewis Goodall that ministers would be considering a ban on organising groups such as the English Defence League (EDL) - if they are still a relevant force.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and much criminal damage caused in riots in several towns and cities this week, sparked by the killing of three girls in Southport and false rumours about the suspect.

Police cars have been set on fire, as well as a Citizens Advice Bureau office in Sunderland, and several shops have been looted, as well as many more incidents of violence and threatening behaviour.

'Looking at the activity happening this week, clearly you would think it's reaching the terrorism threshold.'



Lord Walney questions the effectiveness of banning the EDL given they have disbanded, but says 'anything that would hamper' riot ringleaders should be considered. pic.twitter.com/Jz8c6rlKcL — LBC (@LBC) August 4, 2024

Police chiefs have warned that the violent disorder is not over, and the Conservatives have asked questions over whether Labour is doing enough to quell the riots.

Lord Walney said: "If you look at at the the activity that is happening this week, I mean, clearly you would think it is reaching the terrorism threat threshold - and therefore there must be a question of whether actual terrorist prescription should be applied.

Riot police in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

He said he had earlier favoured a "proscription-style approach to those who are below the level of terrorism who nevertheless cause mass disruption.. and risk to safety through criminality."

Lord Walney admitted that there was "a complexity over EDL" in that they have formally disbanded, although he suggested that former members may still be active.

He said: "Part of that conversation needs to be would [banning the EDL] be an effective mechanism.

"There is no silver bullet, but anything which can actually hamper the ability of ringleaders to be organising... should be on the table now.

"I'm sure that ministers will be looking at whether the EDL still forms enough of a of a of an organising group even behind the scenes for proscription to be an effective weapon to bring forward law."

Demonstrators clash with police in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson told Lewis that the rioters were largely a mixture of far-right political extremists and opportunistic criminals who are seizing the chance to be violent.

She said: "There are extremists particularly involved in this, but what I also know are there are criminal elements as well, who perhaps are had too much to drink, perhaps see an opportunity to have a go at the police, perhaps think actually, it's it's a fun thing to do to... start a fight or go and loot a building or set fire to a shop."

She added that more people would be "brought to book" for the violence of the past few days, once police have the chance to use technology such as facial recognition software to make arrests.

'Many more' arrests needed after riots, crime and policing minister says

It comes after a senior police officer warned Brits that the disorder is not over yet.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, the public order leader for the National Police Chiefs' Council said in a statement: "This week we have seen appalling behaviour that in no way shows compassion or respect for the little girls who were killed and injured last week.

"It shows no respect for our communities, and it will be stopped.

"We know people will try and do this again in the coming days and policing has been and will continue to be ready.