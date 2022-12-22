Top union official 'skipped talks on eve of ambulance strike' to jet off on holiday

22 December 2022, 06:10

Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe reportedly skipped the meeting to go on holiday
Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe reportedly skipped the meeting to go on holiday. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kit Heren

A senior union official went on holiday instead of attending negotiations with the government just before the ambulance strike, according to reports.

Government negotiators were expecting Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe to be representing the Unite union at talks on Tuesday, aimed at averting the ambulance workers' walkouts on Wednesday.

But Mr Jarrett-Thorpe went away, despite the negotiations having been scheduled weeks in advance, the Sun reported.

It comes after the boss of another union whose ambulance worker members also went on strike accused the government of putting patients' lives at risk.

Christina McAnea of Unison said ministers "have been totally irresponsible."

Ambulance workers went on strike on Wednesday
Ambulance workers went on strike on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

She added: 'The only time they called me in for a meeting was today, the day before the strike, and it's completely irresponsible of them to refuse to open any kind of discussions or negotiations with us."

Mr Jarrett-Thorpe was replaced by activist Onay Kasab, a former Socialist Workers Party parliamentary candidate who has called for the downfall of capitalism.

Mr Kasab told a rally last month: “We will take the action to win our demands.

“No glorious defeats, instead we go all-out to win. Forward to a workers’ economy.”

Ambulance workers striking in Liverpool
Ambulance workers striking in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

A Tory source told the Sun: “Union officials claim to be concerned about patient safety but seem to be more interested in waging political battles and furthering industrial strife by any means necessary.”

Unite said: “This is an intrusion on the private lives of two full-time officers."

It comes after around 25,000 paramedics and ambulance crews took part in the first national strike for more than 30 years on Wednesday.

Ministers warned members of the public not to get involved in any "risky activity" such as needless car journeys and contact sports, especially as health leaders "cannot guarantee patient safety" during the walkouts.

NHS officials also reminded people to "drink responsibly" amid the Christmas party season.

Read more: Unions and ministers accuse each other of harming patients as 999 strikes start, with Brits warned to 'take extra care'

Read more: 'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said it was a "very worrying time" and people should "look out for their vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours".

