Breaking News

Tory MP Julian Knight has whip removed after complaint made to Met police

Julian Knight has had his whip removed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tory MP Julian Knight has had his whip removed after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the Tory whip, meaning Mr Knight no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative.

A spokeswoman for Mr Hart said: "Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect."

She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation.

Read more: Rishi Sunak vows to hit unions with 'tough laws' to stop strike chaos as Border Force becomes latest to join walkouts

Read more: 'I want to do things differently': Matt Hancock to quit Parliament after I'm A Celebrity appearance

Mr Knight, who is also chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, will now sit as an independent MP.

He has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.

The MP is now the fifth to currently have the Conservative whip removed.

It comes after Labour MP Conor McGinn was suspended from the party on Wednesday night, pending an investigation.

Details of the inquiry are yet to be confirmed.