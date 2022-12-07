Breaking News

'I want to do things differently': Matt Hancock to quit Parliament after I'm A Celebrity appearance

7 December 2022, 13:32 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 15:16

Matt Hancock is standing down as a Tory MP, saying he "discovered a whole new world of possibilities"
Matt Hancock is standing down as a Tory MP, saying he "discovered a whole new world of possibilities". Picture: ITV

By Asher McShane

Matt Hancock has announced he will not stand as a Conservative MP at the next general election.

He sent a letter to Rishi Sunak announcing his decision today.

His letter to the PM states: “I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore -new ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.

“I look forward to championing the issues that are dear to my heard, including better support for dyslexic children who get a raw deal from the education system.”

It comes as Mr Hancock faced criticism from constituents for his £400,000 appearance on I’m A Celeb.

Read more: Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over 'shocking' PPE claims

He joins a growing list of Tory MPs who have announced they plan not to stand at the next election.

Mr Hancock's letter to the PM said: "I am writing to tell you that I do not intend to stand for the Conservatives at the next General Election. I am very grateful for my conversation with the Chief Whip last week, in which he made clear he would restore the whip in due course, but that is now not necessary.

"It has been a huge honour to serve as Member of Parliament for West Suffolk over the past twelve years. I am very proud of what we achieved, including the establishment of three Free Schools, dualling of the A11, supporting the horseracing industry, and expanding Newmarket Hospital. I will of course continue to represent all my constituents between now and the next election.

"I am incredibly proud of what we achieved in my nine years in Government: the massive expansion of Apprenticeships, the introduction of Traineeships, support for small and growing businesses, the digitisation of public services and starting to establish rules for the digital economy, restoring the nation's finances, support for the NHS with record numbers of doctors and nurses, and of course the response to the pandemic: the first vaccine in the world, and a shorter lockdown, fewer jobs lost, and lower mortality than comparable countries.

"I am incredibly grateful for the loyal members of my team in Suffolk, in Parliament, in Government, and in the NHS who helped make all this possible. I am proud to have supported you to become Prime Minister and wish you the best in facing the challenges ahead.

"The Conservative Party must now reconnect with the public we serve. There was a time when I thought the only way to influence the public debate was in Parliament, but I've realised there's far more to it than that. I have increasingly come to believe that for a healthy democracy we must find new ways to reach people - especially those who are disengaged with politics. The revival of modern conservatism over the next decade will I suspect take place as much outside Parliament as in it.

"For my part, I want to do things differently. I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore - new ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds. I look forward to championing the issues that are dear to my heart, including better support for dyslexic children who get a raw deal from the education system.

"It has been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk. I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways."

Mr Hancock was suspended from the Tory parliamentary party after flying out to go on the reality TV show.

Last month the Prime Minister said he was “very disappointed” at Matt Hancock’s decision to join I’m a Celebrity.

Mr Sunak said MPs should be "working hard for their constituents" and also said he would not be watching his colleague on the show, claiming he "genuinely won't have time".

“It’s incumbent on politicians to earn people's respect and trust.

"They do that by working hard for their constituents, as the vast majority of MPs do.

"That is why I was very disappointed with Matt's decision."

