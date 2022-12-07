Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over 'shocking' PPE claims

7 December 2022, 13:26

Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over PPE claims
Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over PPE claims. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Rishi Sunak blasted allegations surrounding Baroness Michelle Mone as "shocking" amid an investigation in £200million PPE contracts.

The bra tycoon has taken leave of absence from the House of Lords while two lobbying probes are under way.

The House of Lords sleaze watchdog has launched an investigation into claims she pressured ministers during the pandemic to award government contracts to PPE Medpro, a firm she allegedly has links to.

Meanwhile the UK's National Crime Agency has launched a potential fraud investigation into the company.

Rishi Sunak at PMQs
Rishi Sunak at PMQs. Picture: Alamy
Michelle Mone who has taken leave of absence from the House of Lords
Michelle Mone who has taken leave of absence from the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'We need answers': Labour demands 'truth' of £200 million PPE contracts after Tory peer takes 'leave of absence'

Read More: Tory peer Baroness Mone to take leave of absence from House of Lords to 'clear her name' over PPE row

At PMQs Rishi Sunak blasted allegations surrounding the baroness as "shocking".He told MPs: "Let me say, like everyone else I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations.

"It is absolutely right that she is no longer attending the House of Lords and therefore no longer has the Conservative whip."

MPs and peers are not allowed to use their political positions to Lobby on behalf of private companies who they receive money from.

Lawyers for Baroness Mone say she's "not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity" and deny accusations she profited from the pandemic contracts.

A spokesman for the peer said: "With immediate effect, Baroness Mone will be taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her."

Isle of Man-based PPE Medpro and a UK subsidiary were formed in May 2020, weeks before being awarded contracts to supply 25 million sterile gowns and masks.

The Guardian has revealed earlier this year how gowns bought by the government for £122million had been purchased from a Chinese manufacturer for £46million. But the gowns were never used by the NHS after being rejected following an inspection.

Files leaked to the newspaper suggested Lady Mone, married to financier Douglas Barrowman, was involved with PPE Medpro. But she has made clear she had no role or function in the company.

The company was added by Lord Agnew’s office to the Government’s “VIP lane,” which is said to have given companies a ten times greater chance of being awarded a PPE deal.

Mr Sunak defended the fast-track lane, claiming it was necessary in order to urgently get PPE to hospital staff.

The PM said: "What everyone was doing at the time was working as hard and as quickly as they could to get the PPE needed for our frontline workers, including our nurses.

"There was an independent procurement process and ministers were not involved in the decision making. But it was right. It was right that people gave their ideas about where to get them from."

Yesterday, Labour brought forward a motion in the Commons forcing the government to publish documents relating to the contracts.

Tory MPs didn't oppose the move, so emails and texts between the Baroness and ministers relating to PPE will published.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Time Magazine named Volodymyr Zelensky its person of the year (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Zelensky and ‘spirit of Ukraine’ named Time person of year

Umar Patek

Indonesia releases Bali attacks bombmaker on parole

Breaking
Heathrow will be affected by the Border Force strike action over Christmas

Christmas travel chaos at Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick as series of Border Force strikes announced

Passengers were stranded at trains on Euston for several hours

Passengers trapped on trains near Euston after overhead cable snaps - and warnings of major delays all day

Returning the Elgin Marbles would be 'a slippery slope'

Giving back Elgin Marbles 'would be a slippery and dangerous road' sparking mass exodus of artefacts, says minister

Ai Weiwei

Dissident artist Ai Weiwei says Chinese protests will not alter regime

Arshad Sharif

Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned assassination’, report claims

Breaking
Matt Hancock is standing down as a Tory MP, saying he "discovered a whole new world of possibilities"

'I want to do things differently': Matt Hancock to quit Parliament after I'm A Celebrity appearance

Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, in eastern Russia

Russia sets up defences within its own borders amid fears that Ukrainian could launch its own invasion

A man smoking a cigarette

Which parts of the UK have the most smokers?

Spain Train Collision

Train collision in north-eastern Spain leaves 155 hurt

Emergency services raced to the scene after the house in Portsmouth collapsed

House collapses in Portsmouth sparking major search and rescue operation

David Fuller

'Morgue monster' David Fuller has jail sentence lengthened for necrophilia

Mustafa Madeem

12-year-old boy killed in e-scooter crash pictured for the first time as family pays tribute

A woman opens her mouth for a Covid-testing swab to be place inside

China eases Covid-19 lockdown and testing requirements

Huseyin Ors is reportedly in hospital

Turkish MP fighting for his life after 'shameful' mass brawl in parliament

Latest News

See more Latest News

German police

German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup

Raheem Sterling with his partner Paige Milian

Two men arrested on burglary suspicions three miles from Raheem Sterling's home but officers ruling out links for now
A Maasai farmer

Don’t repeat past mistakes over nature, scientists warn

Rod Stewart receiving his knighthood with wife Penny Lancaster and children Alistair and Aiden (l) and (r) with Aiden

Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son rushed to hospital with suspected heart attack after collapse at football match
Brewdog has been told not to make the same claim again

Brewdog advert claiming that fruity beers are 'one of your five a day' pulled following customer complaint
Samuel Bateman who is accused of child abuse

Polygamist 'Mormon prophet' had 20 wives and offered his daughter, 14, a bag of Doritos and $50 bribe to marry him
Bandung blast site

One dead after suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station

Major incident declared as Brits told to prepare for -10C

Major incident declared as UK temperatures drop to -10C and Brits told 'eat hot food' and wear layers to keep warm
The two trains crashed on the outskirts of Barcelona

At least 155 people injured after two trains crash near Barcelona

Samuel Bateman

Polygamous group leader had 20 wives, many of them under-age, FBI says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes
strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes
Diana and Meghan Markle

Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary
TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit