'Totally evil': Serial killer Peter Tobin who murdered three women and is feared to have killed more, dies in prison

Peter Tobin (left), police digging up his garden to find bodies of two teenage girls (top right) and flowers at the scene to where they were found (bottom right). Picture: STRATHCLYDE POLICE & GETTY

By Fran Way

Serial killer Peter Tobin who brutally murdered three teenagers, and is believed to have committed more, has died in prison.

The murderer, rapist and paedophile was said to have been in 'total denial' about his crimes and never admitted guilt.

He was serving three life sentences including one for the rape and murder of Polish student Angelika Kluk in Glasgow in 2006.

He also killed teenagers Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol in 1991 and buried them in his garden in Kent where they were discovered 17 years after they vanished.

His life of crime started in 1994, when he was jailed for 14 years for a sickening double sex attack on two school girls who he plied with drugs and alcohol from his flat before abusing them.

After being released from prison on 2004 he went on the run for nearly a year.

It was in 2006 that he gagged, stabbed and murdered Miss Kulk before hiding her remains under the flood boards of a church in Glasgow.

He was jailed for at least 21 years in May 2007 and with him inside, investigators worked around the clock searching his old homes for clues that would link him to other missing person cases.

They eventually found the bodies of Miss Hamilton and Miss McNicol in the garden of his former Kent home and he faced the rest of his life behind bars.

Police Officers Search For Possible Murder Victims Of Peter Tobin. Picture: Getty

Miss Hamilton had been abducted from a bus stop on February 10, 1991. He had drugged her, strangled her and carried out a sex attack before murdering her.

Miss McNicol vanished later that year in August of 1991 when she was hitch-hiking her way home to Essex after a music festival. He drugged and strangled her to death.

Bunches of flowers rest against a wall where body of Dinah McNicol was found. Picture: Getty

It is widely speculated that Tobin is also responsible for other cold-case murders.

Detective Superintendent David Swindle lead 'Operation Anagram' to try and link him to more people that had disappeared when he was out of prison. He hoped that Tobin would give up his secrets before dying in prison but he said: "Peter Tobin is totally evil. He has absolutely no respect for human life."