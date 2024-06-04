Tributes paid to Brit schoolgirl, 13, found dead in Discovery Cove on family holiday to Florida

4 June 2024, 10:56 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 11:07

Anna Beaumont, 13, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando Florida
Anna Beaumont, 13, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando Florida. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a British schoolgirl who was found dead at an Orlando theme park where she was on holiday with her family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anna Beaumont, 13, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando Florida, and died the next day.

Her parents and younger brother Jake are understood to have made the devastating journey home without her in recent days.

Florida’s medical examiner said the teenager’s death was accidental and the cause of death is drowning. Police say an investigation into her death is ongoing.

She was found dead in the water at Discovery Cove, a 'tropical oasis' where families can swim with dolphins and snorkel with tropical fish in its famous saltwater coral reef pool.

Read more: Baby abandoned in shopping bag in east London was third newborn to be dumped by parents, court hears

Read more: D-Day veterans set sail for France as 80th anniversary events begin

Her family said in a statement: "Anna was a beautiful soul who has been taken from us in a tragic accident."We are devastated by her loss, but she will never be forgotten."

"We are devastated by her loss, but she will never be forgotten.

"We would like to thank the emergency response teams and hospital staff in Orlando who tried so hard to save Anna's life.

"We will not be making any further statements and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

A family friend said last night: "This is just so tragic. Like any family they were very excited by the holiday. You never dream of coming home without a child.”

Anna has been described as a ‘talented’ member of a local rowing club and was a keen cyclist.

Trevor Wing, Chairman of Llandaff rowing club said: “She was a lovely and talented young lady and will be greatly missed.”

Andrew Williams, headteacher of Anna's school, Radyr Comprehensive, said: "The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

"Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her."Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time.”

Police said in a statement: “We are sorry to report that on May 29, 2024, 13-year-old Anna Beaumont was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Any information about the cause and manner of her death will need to come from the Medical Examiner's Office.”

We would like to thank the emergency response teams and hospital staff in Orlando who tried so hard to save Anna's life.

"We will not be making any further statements and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

A family friend said last night: "This is just so tragic. Like any family they were very excited by the holiday. You never dream of coming home without a child.”

Anna has been described as a ‘talented’ member of a local rowing club and was a keen cyclist.

Trevor Wing, Chairman of Llandaff rowing club said: “She was a lovely and talented young lady and will be greatly missed.”

Andrew Williams, headteacher of Anna's school, Radyr Comprehensive, said: "The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss."

Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her."Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time.”

Police said in a statement: “We are sorry to report that on May 29, 2024, 13-year-old Anna Beaumont was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Any information about the cause and manner of her death will need to come from the Medical Examiner's Office.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man was rescued from the crane above a fire in Canning Town

Man plucked to safety from crane as fire rages at building site in Canning Town in east London

Hundreds of passengers are facing delays at the French border

Calais carnage: Brits hit by 'five-hour' delays at French border with schoolchildren among passengers stranded

German police officers commemorate a colleague in Mannheim

German authorities find evidence of Islamic extremist motive in knife attack

Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India

India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expected

Ms Knox has come under fire in recent years for her 'tasteless' comments across social media.

Amanda Knox to return to Italian court to defend herself against 16-year-old slander conviction

Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach

November trial date set for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder of Amie Gray

The River Rhine in Germany

Body of fifth victim recovered from submerged car after flooding in Germany

Metropolitan Police Commander Karen Findlay (second left) is under investigation for allegedly misusing an official vehicle

Police commander who led operations for royal events under investigation

Students climb a wall at the Recruit Training Unit course at Royal Australian Air Force Base in Wagga, Australia

Australia’s military to recruit non-citizens in bid to boost troop numbers

D-Day 80th anniversary: Everything you need to know as UK commemorates historic Normandy landings

D-Day 80th anniversary: Everything you need to know as UK commemorates historic Normandy landings

D-Day veterans greeted by cheering crowds as they set sail for France

D-Day veterans set sail for France as 80th anniversary events begin

Nigel Farage speaks to LBC

'We live in a digitised age': Nigel Farage says post-Brexit border checks will be 'just as quick and easy' as before

Israel Palestinians

US urges UN Security Council to support Gaza ceasefire plan

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox to defend herself in Italian court against slander charge

John Rose speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives as his son Guy makes faces

Congressman’s son steals the show in US House of Representatives

Long delays at British borders have been blamed on Brexit. Nigel Farage told LBC there had been a 'complete failure' in negotiations

Brexit is back: Nigel Farage says Britain 'will' renegotiate EU deal next year as he blasts 'complete failure' of talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary

US state’s legislators approve surgical castration option for paedophiles

Man jailed after filming himself raping 'homeless' woman while celebrating birthday in 'sadistic' crime

Man jailed after filming himself raping 'homeless' woman in 'sadistic' crime during night out celebrating birthday
The Met Office's forecast for today shows warm sunny conditions across the country

Exact date UK weather to ‘feel like 30c’ as humidity makes temperatures feel even hotter

Amanda Abbington has branded her former dance partner "nasty".

Amanda Abbington breaks silence over 'nasty' Giovanni Pernice as she launches fresh attack on former Strictly partner
Tory Danny Kruger slams own paty saying Conservatives have broken every manifesto pledge on migration over 14 years

Tory Danny Kruger slams own party saying Conservatives have broken every manifesto pledge on migration over 14 years
Baby Harry and Baby Roman

Three newborn babies who were found dumped in parks in London over seven years belong to the same parents
LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Nigel Farage says Britain 'will' renegotiate EU deal next year as Labour and Tories ready for head to head in debate
Janis Paige has died aged 101

Hollywood and Broadway star Janis Paige dies aged 101

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea suspending military deal with North Korea

China Space

Chinese spacecraft leaves moon’s surface carrying rocks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit