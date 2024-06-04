Tributes paid to Brit schoolgirl, 13, found dead in Discovery Cove on family holiday to Florida

Anna Beaumont, 13, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando Florida. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a British schoolgirl who was found dead at an Orlando theme park where she was on holiday with her family.

Anna Beaumont, 13, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando Florida, and died the next day.

Her parents and younger brother Jake are understood to have made the devastating journey home without her in recent days.

Florida’s medical examiner said the teenager’s death was accidental and the cause of death is drowning. Police say an investigation into her death is ongoing.

She was found dead in the water at Discovery Cove, a 'tropical oasis' where families can swim with dolphins and snorkel with tropical fish in its famous saltwater coral reef pool.

Her family said in a statement: "Anna was a beautiful soul who has been taken from us in a tragic accident."We are devastated by her loss, but she will never be forgotten."

"We would like to thank the emergency response teams and hospital staff in Orlando who tried so hard to save Anna's life.

"We will not be making any further statements and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

A family friend said last night: "This is just so tragic. Like any family they were very excited by the holiday. You never dream of coming home without a child.”

Anna has been described as a ‘talented’ member of a local rowing club and was a keen cyclist.

Trevor Wing, Chairman of Llandaff rowing club said: “She was a lovely and talented young lady and will be greatly missed.”

Andrew Williams, headteacher of Anna's school, Radyr Comprehensive, said: "The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

"Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her."Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time.”

Police said in a statement: “We are sorry to report that on May 29, 2024, 13-year-old Anna Beaumont was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Any information about the cause and manner of her death will need to come from the Medical Examiner's Office.”

