Trump Suggests Hosting Next G7 Summit At His Miami Golf Resort

27 August 2019, 11:17

Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in Biarritz
Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in Biarritz. Picture: PA

Donald Trump has offered to hold the next G7 summit at his golf resort in Florida, despite previous criticism that he's stood to profit from hosting at his private properties.

At the G7 Summit in Biarritz, which took place from 24-26 August, the US president told reporters his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort was being considered a likely venue when the US hosts the G7 in 2020.

“We haven’t made a final decision, but it’s right next to the airport, right there, meaning a few minutes away. It’s a great place, it’s got great acreage, many hundreds of acres, so we can handle whatever happens. It’s really ... people are liking it," Mr Trump said.

He added: “We’re thinking about it, they love the location of the hotel and they also like the fact that it’s right next to the airport for convenience. And it’s Miami ... Doral, Miami, so it’s a great area.”

Mr Trump said officials “haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it".

If Mr Trump hosts next year’s summit at the Doral property, the resort could see a boost in revenue at a time when it has reportedly struggled to reach internal business targets. 

