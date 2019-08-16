Donald Trump Wants To Buy Greenland For The US

16 August 2019, 08:05

Donald Trump is interested in buying Greenland
Donald Trump is interested in buying Greenland. Picture: PA

Donald Trump has spoken to advisors about the possibility of the US purchasing Greenland.

A report in the Wall Street Journal suggested that the President of the US has mentioned the idea of buying the world's largest island - at roughly the size of western Europe.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark and the US has tried to buy it twice before.

In 1946, Denmark rejected a $100million offer from the US to purchase Greenland and have previously talked of swapping land in Alaska.

A source told the Associated Press that the president had discussed the purchase but there were no plans to pursue the idea.

Neither the White House nor Denmark have commented about the story.

The US has a major military base in Greenland, hosting 600 personnel and a key part of their missile-tracking system.

President Trump is making his first official visit to Denmark next month, but purchasing Greenland is not expected to be on the agenda.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Police have searched Fuller's home in Stanwell, Surrey

Far-Right Knifeman Admits Attempted Murder Was Racially Motivated
The incident took place near the A4 late last night

Police Officer Killed In Berkshire After Responding To A Reported Burglary

Ten arrests after police officer murdered while responding to 'burglary' in Berkshire

Hong Kong: Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigns over 'recent events'

UK military under strength as regular troop numbers fall, MoD figures show

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?