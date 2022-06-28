Trump tried to grab car's wheel and go to Congress during January 6 riot, aide claims

Donald Trump wanted to join the mob that went on to storm Congress, a key aide has claimed. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump tried go to the Capitol as a violent mob of his supporters marched on Congress to try and overturn the presidential election result, a top aide has claimed.

Cassidy Hutchinson told the House of Representatives committee that is investigating the deadly January 6 riots last year that he tried to grab the presidential car's wheel after being told it was not safe for him to go.

He also told his staff to remove magnetometers because he feared metal detectors would slow down supporters that gathered in Washington.

In filmed testimony that was played at the committee on Wednesday, Ms Hutchinson, an aide to Mr Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled the then-president's words.

She said they were to the effect of: "I don't f****** care that they have weapons.

"They're not here to hurt me. Take the f****** 'mags' away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here."

Ms Hutchinson testified about Mr Trump's reaction to the mob gathering in Washington. Picture: Getty

She described how she was “scared and nervous” about what might happen before the riot, and that Mr Meadows told her "things might get real real bad" – but that he was unconcerned when security told him people at Mr Trump's rally had weapons and armour.

Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's lawyer, said it was going to be "a great day" and "we're going to the Capitol", she claimed.

Mr Trump demanded to join the rally and grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential car after being told it would not be safe, Ms Hutchinson said.

She added that she did not know what Mr Trump would have done at the Capitol but discussions about him going to the House of Representatives chamber were had.

Hundreds of supporters of Mr Trump, fed baseless claims that the election was stolen from Mr Trump, stormed the Capitol building in scenes that shocked the world last year.

Donald Trump's role in the events of January 6 is under investigation. Picture: Getty

Much of the focus on the aftermath of the Capitol riots, which have been connected to the deaths of at least seven people, has been put on Mr Trump's speech before the violence.

He had hoped the election result would be overturned.

Previously, the committee has heard claims that Mr Trump suggested Mike Pence, his vice president, deserved to be hanged as he refused to intervene in favour of Mr Trump and his false claims about the election.

Previously unseen footage showed Mr Trump's former attorney general Bill Bar, the government's top lawyer who advised on legal matters, testifying that he told the president the claims of a rigged election were "bull****".