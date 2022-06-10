Trump blamed for 'attempted coup' as Ivanka says she did not believe election was rigged

10 June 2022, 08:00

A panel has opened an investigation into the Capitol riots last year
A panel has opened an investigation into the Capitol riots last year. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump has been blamed for the US Capitol riots in what a congressional panel dubbed an "attempted coup".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The committee investigating the insurrection in January last year released a new 12-minute video of the deadly violence, which followed the former president's baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

The panel heard Mr Trump had suggested his then-vice president possibly deserved to be hanged.

Previously unseen footage also shows Mr Trump's former attorney general Bill Bar, the government's top lawyer who advised on legal matters, testifying that he told Trump the claims of a rigged election were "bull****".

And Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka told the House of Representatives committee that she respected Mr Barr's view.

"So I accepted what he was saying," she said.

Among the most damning statements made during the panel's hearings over Thursday were statements from the committee's vice chairwoman, congresswoman Liz Cheney.

"President Trump summoned a violent mob," she said.

Ivanka Trump said she accepted Bill Barr&squot;s testimony that rigged election claims were "bull****"
Ivanka Trump said she accepted Bill Barr's testimony that rigged election claims were "bull****". Picture: Alamy

"When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union - or worse, causes a constitutional crisis - we're in a moment of maximum danger for our republic."

An audible gasp went up as she read out an account that claimed Mr Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for then-vice president Mike Pence to be hanged, and Mr Trump responded that maybe they were right and that he "deserves it".

Read more: Trump calls for end to gun-free school zones after 'savage and barbaric' Texas shooting

Congressman Bennie Thompson, who chaired the panel, said "democracy remains in danger" and added: "January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after January 6, to overthrow the government. The violence was no accident."

Mr Trump has been criticised for making a speech in Washington DC shortly before protesters marched on the Capitol, which houses Congress, and ran riot, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray. Many managed to get inside the building, where armed security barricaded rooms.

Trump has been blamed for an "attempted coup"
Trump has been blamed for an "attempted coup". Picture: Alamy

At least nine people present died during and after the riot, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.

Mr Trump wanted to get the election defeat to Joe Biden overturned, and hoped that Mr Pence would intervene.

Footage showed groups like Oath Keepers and Proud Boys getting ready to storm the Capitol.

The panel heard from Caroline Edwards, one of the officers, who was seriously hurt in the fight against the mob.

Read more: Trump asked if China had 'hurricane guns' which could harm the US, ex-aides say

Officers consoled each other as they relived their battle, which caused officer Harry Dunn to cry as bodycam footage showed the mob bludgeoning his colleagues with flagpoles and bats.

Mr Trump dismissed the investigation. At the time, on January 6, he called it the "greatest movement in the history of our country".

The hearing continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Simon Dobbin died after an altercation with other football fans

Five men arrested over murder of football fan Simon Dobbin who was left brain damaged in brutal attack
Vladimir Putin compared himself and his invasion to Peter the Great and the tsar's battles

Putin's chilling threat to Europe as he says Ukraine invasion is 'taking back what's ours'

Exclusive
Michael Gove was unable to provide the number of buildings still with dangerous cladding

Almost 10,000 buildings 'unsafe' with danger cladding five years on from Grenfell

Andrew's bid to sell beloved Swiss chalet may be off

Prince Andrew's desperate bid to sell beloved Swiss chalet threatened 'by debt'

Ashley McConnell was accused of flirtatious dancing

Teacher, 30, accused of 'groping and kissing pupil', 17, after being 'flirty' at nightclub

Britney Spears still married her husband Sam Asghari despite ex-husband Jason Alexander attempting to "crash" it in an Instagram live

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding

Holly was a baby when she went missing.

'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents were murdered and dumped in woods

Thousands of new school places will be created as part of the Government's levelling up agenda.

Thousands more school and sixth form places to be created as part of levelling up agenda

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'

Two Brit fighters sentenced to death forced to plead for their lives

Exclusive
Nadhim Zahawi has backed Katharine Birbalsingh

Zahawi backs social mobility tsar telling working class to aim 'lower' than Oxbridge

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term is 'worse than a death sentence', say son-in-law

Geologist's 15-year prison term in Iraq 'worse than death sentence', says son-in-law

Two bodies have been recovered from Roadford Lake in Devon

Two bodies recovered from Devon lake after boat capsized

Kirstie Allsopp has been campaigning for more relaxed visiting rules in hospitals.

Hospitals 'slow and unimaginative' with visiting rules post-Covid, says Kirstie Allsopp

Boris Johnson announced the housing plans today

'Turn benefits to bricks': PM sets out housing shake up to help claimants buy homes

Saudi-backed LIV International includes Lee Westwood and Phil Mickleson

PGA Tour suspends 17 top golfers for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV tournament

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'

Fury as two Brits captured in Ukraine sentenced to death by 'sham' Russian court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Centre

Panel investigating assault on Capitol blame Donald Trump for ‘attempted coup’
Texas School Shooting

School police chief defends Texas shooting response

Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida

Nasa launches study of UFOs despite ‘reputational risk’

Monkey Seized-Celebrity

US animal breeder sentenced for illegally selling monkey to Chris Brown
Candidate Arrested Michigan

Republican candidate for Michigan governor charged over US Capitol riot
Germany Car Hits Pedestrians

Man who drove into Berlin school group ‘had mental illness’

A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a woman’s throat for a Covid-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing

Virus testing the new normal as China sticks to ‘zero-Covid’

Russia Ukraine War

Key city’s fate in balance as fighting rages in east Ukraine

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter

Blatter and Platini reiterate innocence in testimony to court
Grammy Awards

Grammys add new categories including songwriter of the year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot
Andrew Marr labelled Boris "Mr Chirpy"

Andrew Marr: 'If speeches could move wind turbines we'd be leaders in green energy'
'He won get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'deranged' critics on The Agenda

'He won, get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'almost deranged' critics on The Agenda
Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader

Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader
'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC
The EU has ruled that all smartphones and other small electrical devices must have USB-C chargers

'UK not copying EU on USB-C chargers is just the latest way Brexit will screw consumers'
'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries
Railway worker opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle

Railway worker opens up about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/06 | Watch again

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London