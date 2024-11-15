Trump’s controversial Cabinet - Anti-vax RFK Jr nominated as health chief as defence figures ‘alarmed’ by Gabbard

Donald Trump’s cabinet is proving to be a controversial one, with British defence figures “alarmed” by the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as his intelligence chief.

Ms Gabbard, who many consider a conspiracy theorist, was nominated by the President-elect on Wednesday to oversee the United States’ 18 intelligence agencies.

It comes as Trump nominated vocal vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, just the latest in a slew of controversial picks for his cabinet.

The president-elect celebrated his election win at a black-tie event in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, with key names from the developing cabinet present.

Ms Gabbard is a vocal sceptic of the war in Ukraine and has often spread Russian propaganda about so-called “biolabs” in the country.

The appointment has raised concerts in British intelligence circles over potential information leaks to the Kremlin.

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of Mi6, told the Telegraph: “This is a maverick appointment. She has no experience of intelligence and security. We have to see how this plays out once she’s in the job.”

Philip Ingram, a former senior intelligence and security officer in the British Army, said: “I think appointing anyone with zero intelligence experience to be director of national intelligence should be an alarm call.”

A UK intelligence source told Politico: “What some allies share may now be shaped by political goals rather than professional intelligence-sharing.”

“The greatest strength perhaps of the special relationship is the sharing of intelligence,” former NATO official Hamish de Bretton Gordon.

But warned Ms Gabbard, “who seems closer to Moscow than London, has the potential to destabilise this unique and critical alliance.”

'Make America Healthy Again'

Meanwhile, Mr Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year's presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Mr Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site announcing the appointment.

Mr Kennedy, he said, would "Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

A longtime vaccine sceptic, Mr Kennedy is a lawyer who has built a loyal following over several decades of people who admire his lawsuits against major pesticide and pharmaceutical companies.

He has pushed for tighter regulations around the ingredients in foods.

With the Trump campaign, he worked to shore up support among young mothers in particular, with his message of making food healthier in the US, promising to model regulations imposed in Europe.

The appointments of RFK Jr and Ms Gabbard are the latest in what is proving to be a hard-right, controversial cabinet for the president-elect.

Under Investigation

Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump's pick for US attorney-general, faced an investigation into claims of sex trafficking that lasted several years.

Mr Trump's nomination of Mr Gaetz sent shockwaves through Washington.

The former Florida Congressman, a staunch Trump loyalist, was investigated by the justice department in a sex-trafficking case several years ago. No charges were brought against him.

This investigation was whether he was involved in a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, among other alleged offences.

He was also investigated by the House ethics committee.

This last probe was ended this week by his resignation from Congress, as the House committee no longer has jurisdiction over his actions.

Some have suggested Mr Trump's nomination of Mr Gaetz was not serious.

Republican congressman Max Miller of Ohio said that Gaetz "has a better shot at having dinner with Queen Elizabeth II than being confirmed by the Senate”.

The Department of Justice sex trafficking investigation into Mr Gaetz looked into claims that he and his one-time political ally Joel Greenberg paid underage girls and escorts or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.

Greenberg later admitted to paying women and an underage girl to have sex with him and other men. He was later given 11 years in prison.

Investigators also looked into a trip that Mr Gaetz took to the Bahamas with a group of women and a campaign donor, and whether the women were paid to have sex with men, the AP reported,

They also probed claims that Mr Gaetz secured government jobs for the women.

'Threat to bureaucracy'

Elsewhere in Trump’s ever-growing inner circle is tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been named co-chief of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The acronym DOGE is Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency and also a popular online meme.

Alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk will reportedly 'pave the way' for the new administration to 'dismantle bureaucracy and restructure federal agencies.'

Mr Trump said in a statement that Mr Musk and Mr Ramaswamy will work from outside the government to offer the White House "advice and guidance" and will partner with the Office of Management and Budget to "drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before".

He added that the move would shock government systems.

It is not clear how the organisation will operate. It could come under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which dictates how external groups that advise the government must operate and be accountable to the public.

As the pair will be working outside of government, they will not face the same ethical limitations federal workers do.

DOGE has been given a deadline of the 4th of July 2026 to conclude its work.

Mr Musk posted on X: "Department of Government Efficiency. The merch will be (fire emojis)."

Later, he added: "Threat to democracy? Nope, threat to BUREAUCRACY!!!"

Fox News defence chief

Perhaps the most unexpected nomination by the former president is ex-Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defence secretary.

Mr Trump nominating Mr Hegseth was a shock to many, given his lack of experience in the role.

The conservative broadcaster was previously a National Guard officer and gained military experience in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He joined Fox and Friends ten years ago, and is said to have struck up a friendship with Mr Trump in this role.

Announcing the pick, Mr Trump said: "I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as the Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a warrior for the troops, and for the country.

"Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First.”

His appointment has met with disbelief in some quarters, including from some supporters.

Paul Rieckhoff, the founder of Independent Veterans of America, praised Mr Hegseth and said he thought "Trump would pick probably pick him for Chief of Staff or Press Secretary."

But he added: "Hegseth is undoubtedly the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history. And the most overtly political."