New Zealand: Tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake off coast

A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal areas between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay. Picture: Google Maps

By Nick Hardinges

A tsunami warning has been issued in New Zealand after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the country's North Island.

Residents who live near the coast are being urged by the country's Civil Defence to "move immediately to the nearest high ground" or as far inland as possible if they felt "a long or strong quake".

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the strong tremor struck near the east of the North Island shortly before 2:30am local time on 5 March (4 March, 2:30pm GMT).

A land and marine tsunami threat is in place for coastal areas between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay and inland flooding is expected.

People have been urged to follow evacuation instructions, including staying out of the water, keeping away from beaches and shore areas, and not going sightseeing. They have also been told to share the information with family, neighbours and friends.

Waves are expected to reach up to 3 metres above normal sea levels.

Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can #EQNZ — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

A spokesperson for NEMA wrote on Twitter: "We have issued a tsunami warning for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near east of the North Island New Zealand.

"There is a land and marine tsunami threat. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat."

Another tweet added: "Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any evacuation instructions. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in areas under Land and Marine threat.

"Areas under land and marine threat: The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Runaway to Tolage Bay.

"Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in other coastal areas. Stay out of the water. Stay off beaches and shore areas. Do not go sightseeing. Share this information."

The agency warned that the first waves may have reached the coast of New Zealand at around 3:34am local time.

TSUNAMI WARNING: Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any evacuation instructions. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in areas under Land and Marine threat. See attached map for affected areas. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYR8001 pic.twitter.com/uVlE3MnPCK — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

It said tsunami activity "will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled".

Evacuation advice issued by NEMA overrides the current coronavirus rules that are in effect, the agency added.

"Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions. If you are told to evacuate do not stay at home," it wrote on Twitter.

NEMA wrote in an earlier post: "We are assessing whether the M7.3 east of the North Island New Zealand earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 am has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

"We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed."

This story is being updated...