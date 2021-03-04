Breaking News

New Zealand: Tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake off coast

4 March 2021, 14:43 | Updated: 4 March 2021, 15:34

A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal areas between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay
A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal areas between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay. Picture: Google Maps
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A tsunami warning has been issued in New Zealand after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the country's North Island.

Residents who live near the coast are being urged by the country's Civil Defence to "move immediately to the nearest high ground" or as far inland as possible if they felt "a long or strong quake".

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the strong tremor struck near the east of the North Island shortly before 2:30am local time on 5 March (4 March, 2:30pm GMT).

A land and marine tsunami threat is in place for coastal areas between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay and inland flooding is expected.

People have been urged to follow evacuation instructions, including staying out of the water, keeping away from beaches and shore areas, and not going sightseeing. They have also been told to share the information with family, neighbours and friends.

Waves are expected to reach up to 3 metres above normal sea levels.

A spokesperson for NEMA wrote on Twitter: "We have issued a tsunami warning for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near east of the North Island New Zealand.

"There is a land and marine tsunami threat. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat."

Another tweet added: "Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any evacuation instructions. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in areas under Land and Marine threat.

"Areas under land and marine threat: The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Runaway to Tolage Bay.

"Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in other coastal areas. Stay out of the water. Stay off beaches and shore areas. Do not go sightseeing. Share this information."

The agency warned that the first waves may have reached the coast of New Zealand at around 3:34am local time.

It said tsunami activity "will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled".

Evacuation advice issued by NEMA overrides the current coronavirus rules that are in effect, the agency added.

"Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions. If you are told to evacuate do not stay at home," it wrote on Twitter.

NEMA wrote in an earlier post: "We are assessing whether the M7.3 east of the North Island New Zealand earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 am has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

"We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed."

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Breach Threat

Tight security at US Capitol after plot warning

Israel Oil Spill

Israeli minister sticks to Iran ‘environmental terror’ claim

Hong Kong

Hong Kong court orders 47 democracy activists be kept in custody
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for over-65s in Germany

Germany U-turns and formally approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s
Germany

German vaccine panel approves AstraZeneca jab for over-65s

Myanmar

Myanmar protesters march again, undaunted by killings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle

James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle
Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien

Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien
The Government will guarantee 95% mortgages to help those who can only afford a 5% deposit

'New 5% deposit mortgage could lead to more debt', Generation Rent author warns
LBC listeners branded this call as award winning radio

Listeners branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'
Nick Ferrari challenges Rishi Sunak over 2.4 million excluded from Budget

Budget 2021: Nick Ferrari challenges Rishi Sunak over 2.4 million still excluded
The IFS director was speaking to Eddie Mair following the 2021 Budget

'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London