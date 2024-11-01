Misery for Londoners as Starmer orders Sadiq Khan to hike Tube and rail fares next year as part of funding deal

Tube fares are set to rise next year. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Londoners are set to pay 4.6% more next year for Tube and rail travel, after the government ordered Sadiq Khan to raise fares as part of a pay settlement announced in the Budget.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh made fare hikes a condition of the £485 million funding settlement that Transport for London (TfL) got from the government on Wednesday.

She said that TfL rail fares should "rise in line with national rail fares", which increased by 4.6% earlier this week.

This directive is likely to apply to the Tube, London Overground and Elizabeth line.

Changes to rail fares are likely to increase on March 2 next year, suggesting that fares for TfL services will increase at that time as well.

The payments to TfL from the government will come in two tranches: £242.5m on April 10 next year, and £242.5m on September 25.

Ms Haigh wrote in a letter to London mayor Mr Khan “HMG [His Majesty’s Government] expects you to consider the full range of revenue raising powers at your disposal as part of TfL’s business planning and to confirm to HMG your plans to ensure TfL continues to improve its financial sustainability in the medium term.

“You should note that HMG’s assessment of TfL funding needs in Phase 2 of the Spending Review will be conducted against a baseline scenario where TfL rail fares rise in line with national rail fares this year.”

It comes as Tube workers are set to go on strike on several days after Friday evening amid a dispute over pay.

TfL said most London Underground lines are not expected to run between November 5 and 8 and on November 12.

Commuters on a crowded platform awaiting train at Canary Wharf. Picture: Alamy

Passengers are being urged to check before they travel on London Underground because of the strikes.

Transport for London (TfL) said it was working hard to resolve the dispute, with dialogue with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef ongoing.

Claire Mann, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "We are disappointed that the RMT and Aslef unions have announced strike action, following our recent discussions over pay, terms and conditions.

"We are continuing to talk with all trade unions to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.

"Our offer is fair for our people and affordable for London.

"We urge the trade unions to call off this action, accept our offer, and avoid disruption to London.

"If it goes ahead customers should check before they travel as on some days during the strike there will be little to no service."

The planned strike action will affect London Underground services on the following days:

- Sunday November 3: Services will finish earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete journeys by 1700. There will be no service after 1900.

- Monday November 4: Services will run as normal but customers are advised to check before they travel.

- Tuesday November 5 and Wednesday November 6: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

- Thursday November 7: No London Underground services expected to operate.

- Friday November 8: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

- Saturday November 9: London Underground services are expected to start later than normal.

- Tuesday November 12: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.