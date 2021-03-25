Two arrested over deadly coronavirus outbreak at Devon carehome

25 March 2021, 23:15 | Updated: 25 March 2021, 23:17

Police have arrested two members of staff at a South Devon care home
Police have arrested two members of staff at a South Devon care home. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police have arrested two members of staff at a South Devon care home in connection with a Covid-19 outbreak that is believed to have caused multiple deaths.

Nine deaths have been reported at Holmesley Care Home in Sidford since February 25, which are all believed to be coronavirus-related.

A 57-year-old woman from Sidmouth and a 30-year-old man from Exeter have been arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect under the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015, according to Devon & Cornwall Police.

Both are said to be members of staff at the care home.

No other arrests are currently planned by police in relation to the ongoing enquiry, the force said.

The investigation is being led by the force in partnership with a multi-agency safeguarding response.

READ MORE: Covid lockdown laws extended for another six months despite major Tory revolt

READ MORE: Plans for vaccine passports for pub visits branded ‘discriminatory and unworkable’

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans has previously said: "I've no doubt there will be concern in the community regarding this incident and we are doing everything possible to help those bereaved families, while also working with partners to communicate to those with relatives remaining within the home.

"This is a complex investigation involving ourselves and multi-agency partners with safeguarding of residents at its core.

"There is significant work under way to understand the current situation and progress the investigation as quickly as possible, while maintaining the safety of care home residents, staff, police officers and partner agency staff."

The force said a "significant number" of residents and staff had tested positive for Covid-19, with the five deaths having taken place since March 6.

All of the deceased residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Ten other residents have been treated at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital, while one member of staff has been in hospital with coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Holmesley Care Home has previously commented: "I can confirm that we are currently dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus in the home and that sadly, five residents have passed away from the virus.

"They will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this challenging time.

"The vast majority of our residents and our staff team have received their first dose of the vaccine and we hope this may have helped prevent an even worse situation."

The spokesperson went on to say the care home is "devastated" by the outbreak.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Street Scene In Montmartre, a painting by Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh (Christophe Ena/AP)

Van Gogh painting sells for £11.2 million in Paris

Biden

Biden says it is his ‘expectation’ to run again for president
A man in the US received about 91,500 pennies for his final pay cheque

Man receives final pay cheque in thousands of pennies after quitting job
Covid vaccinator

Quarter of people over 80 in England now fully vaccinated against Covid-19
France Obit Bertrand Tavernier

Acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier dies aged 79

Israel Elections

Final results confirm political deadlock after Israeli vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?
Nick Ferrari challenged the campaigner over the issue

Smart Motorways: 'Would you rather get somewhere 20 minutes late, or be killed?'
James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs
Nick Ferrari hit out at the idea

'Where will it end?' - Nick Ferrari hits out at vaccine passport for pubs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London