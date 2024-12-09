Two dead and nine injured after fuel depot explodes near Florence

Two people have died following an explosion in Florence. Picture: Eugenio Giani

By Henry Moore

At least two people have died after a fuel depot exploded near Florence in Italy, local authorities said.

Nine people were injured when the depot erupted in Calenzano, near Florence, on Monday morning.

An emergency alert was sent to everyone within a 5km radius of the blast after windows were blown out and an “acrid” smell spread from the site.

Regional train services were interrupted due to the smoke, and people in the area were advised to stay indoors.

"The fire brigade is working to put out the flames, which are confined to the loading shelter area and do not affect the tanks in any way," the Italian energy group Eni, which owns the site, said.

"The impacts and causes are being immediately verified. Updates will follow."

Tuscany is “united in grief” following the fatal explosion, the region’s president Eugenio Giani said.

"The smoke rose significantly due to the temperature difference between the smoke and the atmosphere," he said.

The blaze was contained quickly, he added.

Nine people were injured in the blast. Picture: Eugenio Giani

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, an “acrid spell” spread across the area after the explosion, with officials handing out facemasks to locals.

The paper reports local Giuseppe Carovani the eruption "created a significant shock wave that shattered the windows of many homes".

"The situation is back under control," he continued.

"The indication is not to leave the house and keep the windows closed."

Some of the injured remain in a “worrying condition,” he added.