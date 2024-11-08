Two dead as blaze rips through Coventry home in early hours of morning

By Henry Moore

Two people were killed when a blaze ripped through a Conventry home in the early hours of Friday morning.

Firefighters rushed to Stoke Aldermoor, Coventry, at around 4.50am this morning at around 4:50am.

The bodies of two people were recovered from the burning building.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff worked closely with colleagues from the fire service and police and were able to identify two patients.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either of the patients and they were confirmed dead at the scene."

The fire erupted on the first floor of the maisonette, firefighters confirmed.

Anyone with information about the fire has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via 101 quoting log 385.

This tragic blaze comes just days after three men were arrested are a house exploded in Newcastle leaving a boy and a man dead.

Seven-year-old Archie York and Jason Laws, who was in his 30s, were killed following the blast in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city last month.

Three men have been arrested after the explosion. Picture: Alamy

Three men - two in their 30s and one in his 50s - have been arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, and the production of cannabis, Northumbria Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, said: "This has been a truly tragic incident which resulted in the loss of two lives.

"As a result of our ongoing enquiries, three men have today been arrested in connection with the explosion.

"Our investigation will remain ongoing as we seek to provide answers to what has happened.

"We would continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community."