Two injured in Melbourne synagogue fire as Australian PM condemns 'deliberate' antisemitic attack

6 December 2024, 06:38

Two people were injured in the attack
Two people were injured in the attack. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been injured in a Melbourne synagogue fire as the Australian PM condemned the 'deliberate' antisemitic attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Firefighters were called to the Adass Israel synagogue in the early hours of Friday following reports that the building was ablaze.

Community leaders said "a few people" were in the building at the time for morning prayers.

Police are now hunting for two people believed to have been behind the attack, who were wearing masks at the time.

Rabbi Gabi Kaltmann said the "two thugs" smashed the synagogue's windows, threw fuel on the floor and then set it on fire.

Worshippers inside "heard banging on the door, and the window and some liquids came through which were lit. The whole thing took off pretty quickly", synagogue board member Benjamin Klein said.

Detective Inspector Chris Murray said: "We believe it was deliberate. We believe it has been targeted. What we don't know is why and we'll get to the why."

Read more: UN 'stained by anti-Semitism', Israeli ambassador claims amid deepening row over response to Iranian strikes

Read more: Every child to learn about the Holocaust in school, Starmer pledges, as he vows to fight 'resurgence of antisemitism'

In a statement, Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, saying it was "clearly aimed at creating fear in the community".

"I have zero tolerance for antisemitism," he said.

"This violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is an outrage," he said.

"This attack has risked lives and is clearly aimed at creating fear in the community."

He said he had been briefed by the Australian Federal Police, who were providing additional support in the area.

"The people involved must be caught and face the full force of the law," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Zealand’s highest peak, Aoraki, centre, in the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park

Three climbers believed to have died in fall on New Zealand’s highest peak

Live
Short formed New Measurement Train with Colas liveried Class 43 Power Car 43272 leading approaching Findern Lane Level Crossing South Derbyshire

Travel chaos as railways across England and Wales hit by network failure

Feargal Sharkey visits the River Cam

'I'd stay well away from swimming there': Feargal Sharkey tests the River Cam after site was awarded bathing status

Jess Fishlock criticised Manchester United for scrapping plans to wear jackets supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Manchester United blasted over scrapped plans to wear LGBTQ+ jackets by Welsh women’s record goalscorer

FOX Nation Patriot Awards

Trump talks up election victory as he receives patriot of the year award

Australia Synagogue Fire

Australian leader blames antisemitism for arson that damaged synagogue

UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Hunt for gunman who killed medical insurance chief heads into third day

NASA Moon Missions

Nasa pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s ruling party chief backs suspension of presidential powers of Yoon

a massive county lines crackdown took place last week.

Week-long county lines crackdown sees 1,600 arrested as £3 million worth of drugs and 557 weapons seized by police

Keir Starmer Delivers 'Plan For Change' Speech

Labour pledges to take on nimbyism and usher in 'biggest building boom' in 50 years with 150 new infrastructure projects

A man has died after being attacked by a dog in east London (dog pictured is not the animal in question)

Man, 42, dies after being attacked by 'dangerous fighting dog' in London as owner charged

People watch waves roll in across a beach

Tsunami warning for US west coast cancelled after earthquake

21 small boats were seized.

Suspects arrested in international operation targeting small-boat smugglers

The man wanted for questioning over the shooting

Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare chief ‘left message on ammunition’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan attends the inauguration of the Coronation Food Project hub

Sadiq Khan 'to be knighted' in New Year honours list

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry at the New York Times Dealbook Summit

Prince Harry brushes Meghan Markle divorce rumours aside during New York conference.

Alleged spy Vanya Gaberova (L), Award-winning journalist Christo Grozev (R)

Russian spy discussed using 'true sexy b****' in honeytrap plot against award-winning journalist, court told
A tsunami hazard zone warning sign against the blue sky in Monterey, California

Tsunami warning as earthquake strikes off California

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron vows to stay in office until the end of his term

Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills teenager in wheelchair

Emmanuel Macron delivered a scathing address on Thursday.

Macron vows to appoint new PM 'in coming days' after no confidence vote sees French government collapse
The warning was issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of California.

Tsunami warning cancelled after powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits northern California

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivers his final speech in the House of Lords.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says a 'head had to roll' in final House of Lords speech
Nikita Hand has been awarded costs in her civil action against Conor McGregor.

Nikita Hand wins £1.25m costs from Conor McGregor as jury finds she has been raped by MMA star
Russia's war in Ukraine has "not been worth" the suffering and misery it has caused, the Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin has told LBC's Andrew Marr.

Putin's war in Ukraine has 'not been worth it', Russian Ambassador to the UK tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News