Two injured in Melbourne synagogue fire as Australian PM condemns 'deliberate' antisemitic attack

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been injured in a Melbourne synagogue fire as the Australian PM condemned the 'deliberate' antisemitic attack.

Firefighters were called to the Adass Israel synagogue in the early hours of Friday following reports that the building was ablaze.

Community leaders said "a few people" were in the building at the time for morning prayers.

Police are now hunting for two people believed to have been behind the attack, who were wearing masks at the time.

Rabbi Gabi Kaltmann said the "two thugs" smashed the synagogue's windows, threw fuel on the floor and then set it on fire.

Worshippers inside "heard banging on the door, and the window and some liquids came through which were lit. The whole thing took off pretty quickly", synagogue board member Benjamin Klein said.

Detective Inspector Chris Murray said: "We believe it was deliberate. We believe it has been targeted. What we don't know is why and we'll get to the why."

In a statement, Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, saying it was "clearly aimed at creating fear in the community".

"I have zero tolerance for antisemitism," he said.

"This violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is an outrage," he said.

"This attack has risked lives and is clearly aimed at creating fear in the community."

He said he had been briefed by the Australian Federal Police, who were providing additional support in the area.

"The people involved must be caught and face the full force of the law," he said.