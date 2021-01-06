Breaking News

UK records 62,322 new Covid cases - highest daily rise ever - and 1,041 more deaths

6 January 2021, 16:18 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 17:34

People make their way past a Government coronavirus Tier 4 sign saying 'Stay at Home' on the High street in Winchester
People make their way past a Government coronavirus Tier 4 sign saying 'Stay at Home' on the High street in Winchester. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK has recorded 62,322 new Covid cases - the highest daily total since the pandemic began - and 1,041 more deaths.

The number of deaths is the highest since April 21, at the peak of the first wave of coronavirus.

Today's numbers are up on yesterday's increase of 60,916 cases, which had also been a record increase, and 830 deaths.

The total number of cases in the UK is now 2,836,801.

Read more: Boris Johnson: UK in final 'sprint' to defeat coronavirus

The Government's death figures continue to be affected by a lag in the publication of recent data and will contain some deaths that took place over the Christmas and New Year period that have only just been reported.

After the latest death figures were released, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "This is a tragedy. It's not bad luck. It was not inevitable.

"The Government has been too slow to react. We now need a national effort to get our country vaccinated."

The new figures came after it was revealed that more than one million people in England are currently infected with Covid-19.

Quoting figures published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said "there will still be long weeks ahead" as he showed the grim statistics.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 310 (98%) have seen a rise in case rates.

The Prime Minister told the public that an estimated 1.1 million people in private households in England had Covid-19 between 27 December and 2 January.

This is the equivalent of around 2.06% of the population, or one in 50 people.

It represents a rise from 800,900 people, or one in 70, who were estimated to have Covid-19 in the period 17 to 23 December.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden Attorney General

Joe Biden ‘picks senior judge Merrick Garland as attorney general’
Electoral College Protests Trump

Trump vows ‘we will never concede’ at Washington rally

Electoral College Protests

Thousands of Trump supporters hold rally near White House

Iran

European nations urge Iran to reverse nuclear enrichment move
Virus Outbreak Bulgaria

Orthodox Christians mark Epiphany with river plunge despite Covid warnings
Raphael Warnock

Democrat Raphael Warnock makes history with Senate win in Georgia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC's Eddie Mair grilled the Tory MP

'Wales and Scotland acted a month ago, what kept Gavin Williamson?'
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's heartfelt monologue over patriotism and Covid
James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid

James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid
Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m excluded from Government support

Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m still excluded from Government support
The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'
The Police Federation chair has said officers should have vaccine priority

Police Federation chair calls for officers to have vaccine priority

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London