UK arrivals face up to 10 years' jail for trying to hide visits to 'red list' countries

9 February 2021, 12:51 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 13:11

By Asher McShane

Anyone trying to get round the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine by trying to hide details of a visit to a 'red list' country will face a jail term of up to 10 years, Matt Hancock announced today.

Announcing a significant strengthening of measures at the UK's borders, the Health Secretary said people would face a £1,000 fine for failing to take a first mandatory test, rising to £2,000 for not taking a second required test during quarantine.

People who fail to quarantine in a designated hotel will face a fine of up to £10k.

Mr Hancock also announced the strict measure of up to 10 years in jail for anyone who tried to alter paperwork or who tried to hide a visit to one of the Government's 33 "red list" countries where Covid-19 variants have been identified.

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said the measures will be put into law this week and more resources will be available to enforce them.

He added: "I make no apologies for the strength of these measures because we're dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we've faced as a nation."

The Health Secretary said: "People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk.

"Passenger carriers will have a duty in law to make sure that passengers have signed up for these new arrangements before they travel, and will be fined if they don't, and we will be putting in place tough fines for people who don't comply.

"This includes a £1,000 penalty for any international arrival who fails to take a mandatory test, a £2,000 penalty for any international arrival who fails to take the second mandatory test, as well as automatically extending their quarantine period to 14 days, and a £5,000 fixed penalty notice - rising to £10,000 - for arrivals who fail to quarantine in a designated hotel."

He added: "Anyone who lies on the passenger locator form and tries to conceal that they've been in a country on the red list in the 10 days before arrival here will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years."

This story is being updated

