UK campaigners call for action against 'LGBT Free Zones' in Poland

18 September 2020, 12:01

Local councils in the UK are starting to discuss thier links with Polish towns within these "LGBT Free Zones"
Local councils in the UK are starting to discuss thier links with Polish towns within these "LGBT Free Zones". Picture: LBC

By Alex Hulse

There are calls for the UK to be tougher in its stance against areas of Poland that have adopted so-called 'LGBT Free Zone' policies.

Eighty areas of the country have stopped promoting gay rights in their communities, which LGBT campaigners say make people living there feel unsafe.

Towns here twinned with cities in the eastern European country say it's up to the international community to make a difference.

At least one local authority in the UK has discussed concerns with it being twinned with a city there that lies within these areas.

One Pole who now lives in the UK has told LBC it reminds her of the Nazi ghettos set up to segregate Jewish people.

Aleksandra Malecka, from Legnica, now lives in Nottingham and says it would stop her thinking of moving home. She says abuse towards LGBT people has been going on for years. "I was bit and kicked by two tall guys, who were about 2 metres tall because I was wearing a rainbow badge.

"They knocked out two of my teeth.

"We went to the police, but they didn't find them. There was no CCTV to help with the inquiries."

UK campaigners call for action against 'LGBT Free Zones' in Poland
UK campaigners call for action against 'LGBT Free Zones' in Poland. Picture: LBC

And she's told us although there was concern from her family, her father laid some blame on her, telling her she shouldn't have worn the badge in public.

"I'll never forget that."

'LGBT Free Zones' are something Polish President Andrzej Duda says is about preserving traditional family values. He told an election rally this year that gay rights, including marriage and adoption is destructive to their nation.

He was re-elected within his Agreement pact with the Law and Justice party this summer.

A town being LGBT free isn't enforceable, as the Polish constitution says "LGBT persons have the right to full protection against hatred, violence and discrimination," but campaigners say just the statement stigmatizes and marginalises gay Poles and moves the population towards a nationalist culture and attitude change.

This week - the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed the union will do more to stamp out these zones saying they are "humanity free".

Local councils in the UK are starting to discuss thier links with Polish towns within these "LGBT Free Zones".

Many of the links have been for decades, as the Town Twinning project was set up after two world wars to promote friendship and collaboration.

Labour Cllr Jenni Tillotson, has called on the Tory led Charnwood Borough to question whether Loughborough should continue to work with its twin, Zamosc, in the south east.

She says: "Evil happens when good people do nothing.

"This is evil. It's against people's human rights. We have to be seen to be standing up against wrongs of this type."

Zamosc Town Council says it hasn't adopted the policy, but documents show it's regional government is.

After a council meeting, Cllr Tillotson was told continued dialogue could be "the best way to encourage change."

Those words of engagement with authorities have also come from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. A spokesperson said: "The UK is opposed to all forms of discrimination and committed to protecting the rights and freedoms of LGBT people around the world. We regularly engage with the Polish government and civil society organisations to tackle discrimination and promote inclusion."

But LGBT campaigners say they are worried that the words do not mean action will be taken, saying more and more little responses to the policies could help stop conditions worsening.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus borders remain open despite leader’s closure threat

The UK's coronavirus transmission rate has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4

UK's coronavirus transmission rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.4
Greece Storm

Migrants stranded at sea as powerful storm batters Greece

US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach

China flies 18 warplanes near Taiwan during US envoy’s visit

Election 2020 Biden

Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump’s ‘criminal’ pandemic response

Last year's firework display

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled due to pandemic, Sadiq Khan confirms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?
UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Office workers should "absolutely" be tested for cocaine, caller tells James O'Brien

Office workers should "absolutely" be tested for cocaine, caller tells James O'Brien
"Hancock is lying to our faces": Caller tells James O'Brien of his "terrible experience" trying for a test

"Hancock is lying to our faces": Caller tells James O'Brien of his "terrible experience" trying for a test
Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"
Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments after her dad died of Covid-19

Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments as her dad died of Covid-19
David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation
James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school

James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London