UK coronavirus vaccine cards revealed ahead of rollout

7 December 2020, 11:05 | Updated: 7 December 2020, 11:11

Vaccine cards are expected to be given to all people who receive the coronavirus vaccine
Vaccine cards are expected to be given to all people who receive the coronavirus vaccine. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Images have emerged of cards expected to be handed out to Brits who receive the coronavirus vaccine as the UK prepares for the jab to be rolled out.

The card, which will apparently be given to patients when they receive the first of two jabs, reads “don’t forget your Covid-19 vaccination”, adding: “Make sure you keep this record card in your purse of wallet”.

It includes the slogan: “Enjoy life. Protect yourself”.

On the other side, it says: “Don’t forget to attend your appointment to have your second dose of vaccine. You will have your best protection after two doses.”

It is not clear if it will be mandatory to carry the card.

It comes after cabinet minister Michael Gove told LBC last week that he does not support the idea of vaccine passports being required for customers at bars, restaurants and cinemas.

He told Nick Ferrari: “The most important thing we need to concentrate on is just rolling the vaccine out, making sure it's available to as many people as possible.”

The UK is preparing to administer the first vaccines from Tuesday this week.

Over the weekend pictures were released showing the arrival of a batch of vaccines at Croydon University Hospital in south London, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country.

On arrival in Croydon, the batch of vaccines was unboxed by a pharmacy technician wearing specific protective equipment and, after going through final quality control checks, it was placed in a freezer to ensure it is kept at the right temperature until it is ready to be used.

The vaccine is being stored in specially installed coolers designed to hold the vaccine at the required -70C.

A pharmacy technician prepares to store the first delivery of Covid-19 vaccine at Croydon University Hospital
A pharmacy technician prepares to store the first delivery of Covid-19 vaccine at Croydon University Hospital. Picture: PA

The distribution of the vaccine across the UK is being undertaken by Public Health England and the NHS in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland through systems specially adapted from those used for the national immunisation programmes.

NHS England said staff were working through the weekend to prepare for the launch.

There are 50 hubs in the first wave of the vaccination programme in England, with more hospitals starting to vaccinate over the coming weeks and months as the programme ramps up.

It is not known when exactly all 50 hubs will receive vaccine doses, as they are starting to administer the jab at different times, but deliveries are expected to happen throughout the week.

