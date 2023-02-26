UK and EU 'on the cusp' of Northern Ireland Protocol deal, Dominic Raab says

26 February 2023, 13:58 | Updated: 26 February 2023, 14:19

The UK is "on the cusp" of securing a new Brexit deal with the EU on Northern Ireland, Deputy PM Dominic Raab has said.
The UK is "on the cusp" of securing a new Brexit deal with the EU on Northern Ireland, Deputy PM Dominic Raab has said. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The UK is "on the cusp" of securing a new Brexit deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Deputy PM Dominic Raab has said.

Mr Raab said he hoped that an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol would come in "a matter of days not weeks".

The Cabinet minister also made indications as to what the new deal could contain, including a so-called "green lane" for GB goods passing into Northern Ireland with lighter checks to ease friction on trade.

In a message apparently directly at the Democratic Unionist Party and Tory Eurosceptics who want to see an end to the European Court of Justice oversight of disputes over Northern Ireland, Mr Raab argued: “If we can scale back some of the regulatory checks that apply and some of the paperwork that applies, that would in itself involve a significant, a substantial, scaling back for the role of ECJ,” Raab said.

He also suggested that a mechanism to tackle the "democratic deficit" in the protocol had been negotiated, giving the Northern Ireland Assembly a say over any new European Union rules that would affect Northern Ireland, which the DUP sees as a key test.

Read more: Deputy PM Dominic Raab says he'll resign if probe upholds bullying allegation against him

Read more: Sixth man arrested over attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell in Northern Ireland

It comes after Rishi Sunak said UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Mr Sunak said: "There's unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done,"adding that it was vital to ensure that there was a return to power-sharing.

Dominic Raab leaves after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on February 21, 2023.
Dominic Raab leaves after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on February 21, 2023. Picture: Getty

The PM said he would to resolve the concerns of the Democratic Unionist Party, which has made plain its fears about the European Union retaining influence over Northern Ireland.

In protest at the impact the Brexit is having on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the DUP is currently refusing to take part in the cross-community devolved government in Stormont alongside Sinn Fein.

The party has set seven tests that Mr Sunak's pact will have to meet to win its support.

This includes addressing what the party calls the "democratic deficit" of NI being subject to European Union rules but not having a say on them.

Officials check freight at the Port of Larne in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on January 1, 2021
Officials check freight at the Port of Larne in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on January 1, 2021. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak vowed that in terms of Unionist concerns, "anything that we do will tick all of those boxes".

Irish PM Leo Varadkar, said a post-Brexit deal was "inching towards a conclusion".

"I think the talks on reforming the protocol are inching towards a conclusion," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Sunak vowed that in terms of Unionist concerns, 'anything that we do will tick all of those boxes'.
Mr Sunak vowed that in terms of Unionist concerns, 'anything that we do will tick all of those boxes'. Picture: Getty

"Certainly the deal isn't done yet, but I do think we are inching towards a conclusion.

"There is the possibility of agreement in the next few days but by no means guaranteed... There's still a gap to be closed," Mr Varadkar said.

He thanked the UK government, the European Commission, and the Northern Ireland parties for the "level of engagement that they've done in recent months to get us to this point".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Migration Italy

Dozens of migrants die after boat breaks apart off southern Italy

Talks before Ramadan

Palestinian and Israeli officials meet ahead of holy month as violence soars

Russia Belarus

China announces visit from Belarus leader and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin says Nato members are seeking to eliminate Russia

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) has said the UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Bodies of missing hiker Kyle Sambrook and his dog found in Glencoe following major search

Dominic Raab has said he will resign from government if an inquiry upholds an allegation of bullying against him.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab says he'll resign if probe upholds bullying allegation against him

Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise honoured for his work as a producer

At least 58 migrants have reportedly drowned after a boat broke apart off Italy's southern coast on Sunday.

At least 58 migrants drown in shipwreck as bodies wash up on shores of seaside resort

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) has said the UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

UK Government 'giving it everything' to secure deal with Brussels on NI Protocol, Rishi Sunak says

Police investigating the attempted murder of John Caldwell (L) have made a sixth arrest.

Sixth man arrested over attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell in Northern Ireland

54th NAACP Image Awards – Press Room

Wins for Angela Bassett and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at NAACP Image Awards

Fleming's books have been changed by the publishers

James Bond books edited by sensitivity readers to remove racist terms including N-word

The Ukrainian military fires from a multiple-rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area on Saturday February 25 2023

Zelensky seeks more sanctions as fighting in Ukraine grinds on

Zelensky meets EU leaders

EU agrees new sanctions to target people accused of backing Russian war effort

Scott Adams and Dilbert

Publishers across US drop Dilbert cartoon after ‘racist’ comments by creator

Sunak said he hopes to secure a new Brexit deal this weekend

Sunak fires warning shot at Johnson as PM vows to 'get the job done' with new Brexit deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man waves Russian flags as he attends a demonstration supporting a so-called ‘Manifesto for Peace’ in Berlin

Thousands join Berlin rally calling for Ukraine peace talks

Camilla will be known as the Queen after Charles's coronation

Camilla will be known as 'Queen' after coronation as Consort title is 'cumbersome'

A knife was reportedly found by police on Gladdis Road, Bournemouth

Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Two bodies were recovered from the river

Police find two bodies in Clyde after day-long search for capsized tugboat

A man in his 20s has died and two other people were injured after a car left the road and went into a river in Bristol.

Man in his 20s dies and two others treated for injuries after car goes into River Avon in Bristol
Men ride a motorcycle past destroyed buildings in Samandag, southern Turkey

Turkey launches investigation into 612 people after earthquake

A body has been found in the search for Laurel Aldridge, the missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, Sussex police have confirmed.

'We are broken': Family share tribute as body found in search for The Office star's missing sister-in-law
Australia’s treasurer Jim Chalmers, left, meets Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the G20 financial conclave on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India

G20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

Peter Faulding (L) who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley has reportedly been struck from the National Crime Agency’s experts list.

Specialist divers who assisted search for Nicola Bulley 'removed from National Crime Agency list of experts'
A man has his photo taken by an electoral worker before voting during the presidential elections in Yola, Nigeria

Voting in Nigeria’s crucial election starts late amid cash shortage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim says in first public reaction to Begum's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit