UK bakes on hottest day of the year as Brits enjoy late summer surge amid 32C temperature - with heat set to rise further

7 September 2023, 16:13 | Updated: 7 September 2023, 16:37

Brits are basking in heat on the hottest day of the year
Brits are basking in heat on the hottest day of the year.

By Will Taylor

Thursday was Britain's hottest day of the year so far, after temperatures rose to 32.6C.

Brits are basking in a late summer surge after July and August failed to see sustained sunshine and warmth.

The week has been sizzling and, on Thursday, Wisley recorded a temperature of 32.6C - provisionally the hottest day of the year, the Met Office said.

The forecaster has predicted up to seven days of temperatures above 30C across the country, with a peak of 33C on Saturday in London.

Heat records are set to be broken across the country, and London mayor Sadiq Khan has issued an emergency severe weather response in the capital.

The weather response has been set in place to help homeless people stay safe in the heat - it is typically activated in periods of extreme weather to provide emergency support for rough sleepers.

The previous UK record for the number of consecutive days above 30C in September is three days in a row, which has happened four times on record. That record has now been broken.

"On four occasions in Met Office climate statistics has September had three consecutive days of temperatures above 30C," Stephen Dixon of the Met Office said earlier.

"Including [Wednesday], we're up to three on this event and expect to exceed 30C [on Thursday]. This would be the most consecutive days of temperatures above 30C in September."

Brits are basking in soaring temperatures
Brits are basking in soaring temperatures.

Temperatures reached 32C in Kew Gardens, London yesterday, making it the hottest September day in the UK since 2016.

The heatwave is being driven by tropical storms pushing a high pressure system over the UK, with the jet stream having moved to the north and bending into what is known as an omega blocking pattern.

It has brought rain and floods to Spain and Greece but Britain has ended up with a late burst of summer.

It is likely to peak on Saturday with temperatures rising as high as 33C in London, the Met Office has said, although further north will be cooler.

That would make it the hottest day of the year.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions and temperatures well above average for the time of year.

"While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures."

The UK Health Security Agency issuing an amber warning for heat until Sunday evening at 9pm.

The London mayor issued an emergency weather response.

Sadiq Khan triggers emergency weather response for London as UK swelters in record-breaking September heatwave
Gabriela Kosilko, 26, was reported missing last week

Murder suspect dies in police cell as body found in search for missing woman in Leicester

Satellite image of Hurricane Lee in the central Atlantic

Hurricane Lee charges across Atlantic on approach to north-east Caribbean

The scene of the shooting in Kellerberrin, Western Australia

Man killed colleague at Australia grain silo before shooting himself – police

Police are hunting for Sara Sharif's family

Police raid at least 20 homes in Pakistan in hunt for Sara Sharif's family

Ali Bongo Ondimba

Gabon’s junta says deposed president is ‘free’ and can make medical trip

Common appliances contribute to heat in your home during heatwaves

How your home appliances can heat your home up to 43C when it’s 32 degrees outside

Network Rail has admitted health and safety failings over a rail crash that claimed three lives.

'I’ve been left to exist alone': Partner of conductor killed in Stonehaven derailment 'unable to comprehend' his death
Julie Keiko Fujishima

Japanese talent agency president quits and apologises for late uncle’s sex abuse

Network Rail has admitted health and safety failings over a rail crash that claimed three lives.

Network Rail admits health and safety failings over Stonehaven train crash that killed three in 2020

