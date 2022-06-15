Breaking News

UK rescued 444 migrants from the Channel yesterday amid Rwanda deportation 'farce'

15 June 2022, 09:12 | Updated: 15 June 2022, 09:56

A total of 444 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday
A total of 444 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A total of 444 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This is the highest number of people since 562 were recorded on April 14 earlier this year.

Some 11 boats were detected on Tuesday, which suggests an average of around 40 people crossed the Channel per boat.

Migrants including a heavily pregnant woman and babies have arrived on the shores of Dover on four ships rescue ships after hundreds embarked on the dangerous crossing.

Inflatable boats are towed into the marina after a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover
Inflatable boats are towed into the marina after a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover. Picture: Alamy

The Dover RNLI lifeboat and the Border Force ship Vigilant brought around 92 migrant adults ashore while 12 children were also spotted leaving the boats.

A further 50 people were brought to shore in Dover on the Border Force ship Hurricane.

Read more: 'Kick these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for Rwanda flight block

While the people on the Vigilant were a mixture of men and women, adults and children, almost all of the people brought ashore from the Hurricane were men, mostly appearing to be in their late teens or 20s.

A fourth Border Force ship Typhoon also docked in dover carrying men, women and children.

When asked if they knew they could be sent to Rwanda, one migrant replied "What? No" while others looked on in apparent confusion.

Asked where they came from refugees said Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

More than 10,000 people have made the dangerous crossing so far this year.

It comes after the Government was forced to cancel its first deportation flight over last-minute legal appeals on Tuesday evening.

But the ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which led to the cancellation of the first deportation flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda is only a "temporary setback", a Government minister said.

Work and Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said he did not believe the ruling was "terminal" to the Government's case.

"As I understand the decision last night, this is a temporary stay of the flight and the people going on the flight for there to be greater consideration of the individual circumstances of the situation by the UK courts," he told LBC.

"It is not 'You cannot do this'. It is a temporary stay that will then be considered by the UK courts on an ongoing basis. I don't believe that it is terminal judgment to the Government's cause."

Read more: Refugee who was 'raped and beaten' after deportation brands Rwanda plan a 'death sentence'

A soldier carries a child from a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover
A soldier carries a child from a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover. Picture: Alamy

Previously, the Home Office said it expected legal challenges but remained "determined to deliver this new partnership" with Rwanda and insisted the policy "fully complies with international and national law".

While Downing Street said Boris Johnson remains confident the policy is legal.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement that she was "disappointed" with the outcome of the scheduled flight on Tuesday.

But she remained determined to see the plans through, adding "preparation for the next flight begins now".

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the European Court of Human Rights' decision to halt Tuesday evening's flight was a "farce".

"It has turned into a legal farce really, because all our courts have agreed that the government may go ahead with this including the Supreme Court, to be overruled by a court that had no representations made to it and just intervened on the back of stuff it had read," he said.

On a Tory WhatsApp group, one MP expressed their anger at the ECHR saying: "It's time we kicked these b*****ds  into touch. For once I won't apologise for my French," according to the MailOnline.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tower Bridge and Hyde Park full of sunbathers

London heatwave 2022: Full forecast and Met Office health alert revealed

A Russian man has been arrested at Gatwick airport on suspicion of spying for the regime of Vladimir Putin

'Putin spy' arrested at Gatwick after MI5 and counterterrorism investigation

Breaking
The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK over changes to Northern Ireland Protocol

EU starts Brexit legal action against UK over 'illegal' changes to NI Protocol

Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell and on trial for murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty

Parents 'murdered 10-week-old baby hours after being told she'd be taken into care'

Animal rights activist Shakira Free Miles lost her job after rescuing a turkey and keeping it in her university accommodation, a tribunal heard

Vet nurse and vegan activist sacked after hiding 'liberated' turkey in uni flat

A second man has been arrested in the search for missing journalist Dom Phillips

Second arrest in search for missing British journalist in Amazon

Prince Andrew was banned from taking part in public aspects of the Garter Day ceremony

Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

Priti Patel has responded to the intervention of the Human Rights court

'Kick these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for Rwanda flight block

Protests erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched

Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

George Osborne has told Andrew Marr Brexit caused a "lot of damage" to the UK's economy.

Brexit has 'caused a lot of damage' to the UK economy, insists George Osborne

David Miliband speaks to Andrew Marr

David Miliband slams 'perverse' Rwanda scheme warning it won't deter people smugglers

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides

The officer posted the video on a Whatsapp group he shared with 18 colleagues

Police officer accidentally sent colleagues bizarre video of himself with 'penis in a brace'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Grenfell Memorial service.

William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy

Louie Sibley shared a police appeal after his girlfriend was attacked in Nottingham

Police launch appeal after footballer Louie Sibley's girlfriend 'beaten unconscious'

A primary school teacher is facing jail after sexually abusing two schoolboys

Sobbing primary school teacher jailed after molesting students aged 11 and 12

Latest News

See more Latest News

Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate
A washed out bridge from flooding at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Montana

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

Water flows out from a gate of the Shuikou Hydropower Station in south-east China's Fujian Province

Six dead in China as rain triggers landslides and house collapse
The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York

Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

Passengers wait in front of a display board at Zurich airport, in Zurich, on Wednesday June 15 2022

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away

Floating Hong Kong restaurant that fed the Queen and Tom Cruise is towed away
Election 2022 Senate Arizona Trump

New York high court rejects Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
Denmark-Canada-Whisky War

Danish-Canadian deal ends 49-year-old feud over uninhabited Arctic isle
Yellowstone National Park Flooding

Tourists stranded as Yellowstone park closed after historic floods
Russia Navalny

Secrecy surrounds Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s prison move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul
Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares
Andrew Marr has questioned how the government is dealing with Brexit and migrant dilemmas.

Andrew Marr: Why are this lot trying to make enemies of our neighbours?
Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London