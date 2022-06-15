Breaking News

UK rescued 444 migrants from the Channel yesterday amid Rwanda deportation 'farce'

A total of 444 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A total of 444 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

This is the highest number of people since 562 were recorded on April 14 earlier this year.

Some 11 boats were detected on Tuesday, which suggests an average of around 40 people crossed the Channel per boat.

Migrants including a heavily pregnant woman and babies have arrived on the shores of Dover on four ships rescue ships after hundreds embarked on the dangerous crossing.

Inflatable boats are towed into the marina after a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover. Picture: Alamy

The Dover RNLI lifeboat and the Border Force ship Vigilant brought around 92 migrant adults ashore while 12 children were also spotted leaving the boats.

A further 50 people were brought to shore in Dover on the Border Force ship Hurricane.

While the people on the Vigilant were a mixture of men and women, adults and children, almost all of the people brought ashore from the Hurricane were men, mostly appearing to be in their late teens or 20s.

A fourth Border Force ship Typhoon also docked in dover carrying men, women and children.

When asked if they knew they could be sent to Rwanda, one migrant replied "What? No" while others looked on in apparent confusion.

Asked where they came from refugees said Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

More than 10,000 people have made the dangerous crossing so far this year.

It comes after the Government was forced to cancel its first deportation flight over last-minute legal appeals on Tuesday evening.

But the ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which led to the cancellation of the first deportation flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda is only a "temporary setback", a Government minister said.

Work and Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said he did not believe the ruling was "terminal" to the Government's case.

"As I understand the decision last night, this is a temporary stay of the flight and the people going on the flight for there to be greater consideration of the individual circumstances of the situation by the UK courts," he told LBC.

"It is not 'You cannot do this'. It is a temporary stay that will then be considered by the UK courts on an ongoing basis. I don't believe that it is terminal judgment to the Government's cause."

A soldier carries a child from a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover. Picture: Alamy

Previously, the Home Office said it expected legal challenges but remained "determined to deliver this new partnership" with Rwanda and insisted the policy "fully complies with international and national law".

While Downing Street said Boris Johnson remains confident the policy is legal.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement that she was "disappointed" with the outcome of the scheduled flight on Tuesday.

But she remained determined to see the plans through, adding "preparation for the next flight begins now".

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the European Court of Human Rights' decision to halt Tuesday evening's flight was a "farce".

"It has turned into a legal farce really, because all our courts have agreed that the government may go ahead with this including the Supreme Court, to be overruled by a court that had no representations made to it and just intervened on the back of stuff it had read," he said.

On a Tory WhatsApp group, one MP expressed their anger at the ECHR saying: "It's time we kicked these b*****ds into touch. For once I won't apologise for my French," according to the MailOnline.