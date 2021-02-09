UK weather: Snow and ice warnings remain with hundreds of schools closed

9 February 2021, 07:12 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 07:14

Hundreds of schools remain closed across the UK
Hundreds of schools remain closed across the UK. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Snow and ice warnings remain in place for most of England and Scotland, with hundreds of schools forced to remain closed, as Storm Darcy shows no sign of relenting.

Hundreds of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk and around 50 in Essex are closed to all pupils today, including the children of key workers, due to the weather.

The Met Office has yellow warnings for snow and ice until Wednesday across much of eastern England including London, the South East and the North East.

It has advised that journeys will likely take longer journey by road, bus and rail, and cautioning people to be wary of slipping on ice.

A more severe amber warning for snow is in place, in effect until 9pm, for Scotland between Glasgow and Edinburgh and north to Perth.

Much of the UK will face a second day of heavy snow
Much of the UK will face a second day of heavy snow. Picture: PA
People walk through Storm Darcy snowfall in Hyde Park in London
People walk through Storm Darcy snowfall in Hyde Park in London. Picture: PA

Around 5cm-15cm (2in-6in) is set to hit the east of England, while in areas covered by an amber warning, the snow could reach up to 25cm (10in) in the worst-affected areas.

The Met Office says people in affected areas of Scotland can expect delays on roads as snow continues in the morning, likely leading to vehicles and passengers being stranded.

Delays and cancellations are also predicted for rail and air travel, some rural communities could be cut off, with power cuts and disruption to mobile phone coverage also likely.

While snowfalls for most of Britain are expected to ease on Tuesday, snow showers in many northern and eastern parts of Britain are forecast, reaching depths of 15cm (6 inches) in places.

A yellow warning for snow and ice also remains current for the southern half of Northern Ireland.

Storm Darcy has brought havoc to many parts of the country, with police in parts of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex on Monday advising against driving as roads became "impassable" due to settled snow.

In Norfolk, one driver had to be dug out of his car after it became trapped in a snowdrift.

National Rail warned services in various parts of the country were likely to be affected, train operator Southern Rail announced service cancellations in south-east London, while networks in Kent and Essex also closed lines.

Transport Scotland has warned of long delays as well as cancellations to bus and rail services.

Several Covid-19 vaccination centres were forced to close yesterday, including Clacton Hospital, Colchester United's stadium, Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich and Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds, and a number of schools were closed across the south-east of England and Lincolnshire.

At least eight vaccination centres will remain shut on Tuesday in Suffolk and Essex, including Clacton Hospital, Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester Chevington Close, Bury St. Edmunds, Debenham Community Centre, Trinity Park, near Ipswich, The Mix, Stowmarket and Woodbridge Community Hall.

The cold snap is expected to continue into the middle of the week with plummeting temperatures, coupled with strong winds leading to a significant wind chill.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said "temperatures would dip to -10C", with further weather warnings expected.

He said: "Many places will see further snow accumulations with a few centimetres likely quite widely."Some areas will see larger accumulations with 20cm or more possible for some.

"Convergence lines, where showers organise into bands, becoming heavy and persistent, are likely to drive these larger accumulations and further warnings are likely to be issued as the locations affected become clearer."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mary Wilson, of The Supremes

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies aged 76

George Eustice told Nick Ferrari he is very confident hotel quarantine rooms will be secured in time

Eustice 'very confident' 20k quarantine hotel rooms will be available by Monday
School teachers dressed in their school uniforms flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar

Police in Myanmar crack down on crowds defying protest ban

The koala was rescued after causing a five-car pileup

Koala rescued after causing five-car pileup in Australia

Rioters storm the US Capitol on January 6

Stage set for Trump impeachment trial

England's Deputy CMO urged caution over booking summer holidays this year

Jonathan Van-Tam warns against booking a summer holiday this year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP
PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien
Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab
James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities
'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London