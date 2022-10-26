Snow to hit in weeks after 'unusually warm' weather sweeps UK making it hotter than Greece

26 October 2022, 22:39

Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.
Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Snow is set to hit the UK in weeks following days of soaring temperatures that will see Britain become hotter than Greece.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office warned that snow could on the cards as early as November 9 across northern and western areas of the UK.

It said that between November 9 and 23 there would be "an increasing chance of settled weather from mid-month, bringing a potential for colder, drier weather especially for the north and west."

"This would likely bring a risk of chilly nights with mist, frost and fog in places, with some snow possible in any showers in northern and western areas, especially over high ground," it added.

Read more: 'Log bank' set up to keep people warm in UK's coldest town amid fears energy costs will put lives at risk

Read more: Eco activist who threw human excrement over Captain Tom monument spared jail and told to pay £200 over stunt

It comes as parts of the UK are set to be hit by unseasonably warm temperatures throughout the next week, with an Azores Plume boosting temperatures above 20C.

The south is predicted to reach between 21C and 22C - higher than Athens which is only expected to peak at 20C over the weekend.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said conditions will be "unusually warm" and "well above average for the time of year", with much of the continent feeling the impact.

"What we've got during the next few days is the jet stream coming out of North America, and then strengthening on the other side of the Atlantic because of this temperature contrast between north of the jet stream and south of the jet stream," he said.

"Then, the jet stream dips close to the Azores before pushing north again during Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and the weekend as the warm air pushed north across Europe.

"It will be unusually warm for much of the continent, not just the UK."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bennett worked as a prison guard at HMP Lincoln

Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed

Sajid Javid speaks to Andrew Marr

Sajid Javid 'hopes Truss and Kwarteng will be friends again' after he 'stops talking' to her

A man was arrested in a similar outfit three years ago

Man arrested after multiple 'gimp' sightings in Somerset

Budd threw excrement over the Captain Sir Tom statue

Eco activist who threw human excrement over Captain Tom monument spared jail and told to pay £200 over stunt

Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

1

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

Gareth Hale suffered a stroke

'Everything he loved in his life has been taken away': Daughter of stroke victim hits out at ambulance waiting times

Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R)

Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'

1

Drugs smuggler, 74, caught with a £1m haul extradited from Portuguese prison to UK after wife, 72, dies in jail

Thousands of protesters 40 days since Masha Amini death

Thousands of protesters defy Iran's police and gather 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia

One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'

Afghan commandos are being recruited by Putin

Afghan commando unit trained by Britain 'approached by Russia over Whatsapp' to fight in Ukraine

The tragedy happened in Biggera Waters

Brit, 57, killed by teenage motorist who go out of car to desperately try and save him

The woman was hit by a car while sabotaging a hunt

'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two killed and three taken to hospital after crash in Pembrokeshire

Two dead and two children seriously injured after three-car crash in Pembrokeshire

1

London council will become first in the UK to issue £130 fines for exceeding 20mph limit

Vladimir Putin oversaw a nuclear test

Vladimir Putin oversees massive nuclear test amid fears he could detonate nuke and claims over 'dirty bomb'
Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clashed over issues including the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister
DJ Mighty Mouse

DJ Mighty Mouse has died in his sleep after suffering an aortic aneurysm

1

Two arrests after Just Stop Oil eco-protestors spray orange paint on Ferrari and Bentley showrooms in Mayfair
Gary Lineker, James Cleverly, England football team

Gary Lineker leads fury after 'tone deaf' James Cleverly tells LGBT fans to 'compromise' at Qatar World Cup
1

Get rid of self-checkouts, 'quirky' signs and email receipts to help people with dementia, report says
Paintballer surrenders

Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

1

Penny Mordaunt 'stormed' out of No 10 after being snubbed for plum roles in Rishi Sunak's controversial Cabinet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit