Snow to hit in weeks after 'unusually warm' weather sweeps UK making it hotter than Greece

By Emma Soteriou

Snow is set to hit the UK in weeks following days of soaring temperatures that will see Britain become hotter than Greece.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office warned that snow could on the cards as early as November 9 across northern and western areas of the UK.

It said that between November 9 and 23 there would be "an increasing chance of settled weather from mid-month, bringing a potential for colder, drier weather especially for the north and west."

"This would likely bring a risk of chilly nights with mist, frost and fog in places, with some snow possible in any showers in northern and western areas, especially over high ground," it added.

It comes as parts of the UK are set to be hit by unseasonably warm temperatures throughout the next week, with an Azores Plume boosting temperatures above 20C.

The south is predicted to reach between 21C and 22C - higher than Athens which is only expected to peak at 20C over the weekend.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said conditions will be "unusually warm" and "well above average for the time of year", with much of the continent feeling the impact.

"What we've got during the next few days is the jet stream coming out of North America, and then strengthening on the other side of the Atlantic because of this temperature contrast between north of the jet stream and south of the jet stream," he said.

"Then, the jet stream dips close to the Azores before pushing north again during Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and the weekend as the warm air pushed north across Europe.

"It will be unusually warm for much of the continent, not just the UK."