'Log bank' in UK's coldest town amid fears energy costs will put lives at risk

By Alan Zycinski

A 'log bank' has been set up in the UK's coldest town with fears rising energy costs could put lives at risk this winter.

Temperatures dropped to -23C in Braemar, Scotland in February last year - the coldest recorded in 25 years.

It is feared residents will not be able to afford to heat their homes with similar freezing conditions expected in the months ahead.

Families can now be referred to pick up free firewood to try and ease the pressure.

Local Councillor Geva Blackett said: "I live in Braemar it's officially the coldest place in Britain.

"The temperatures here dip very, very low.

"We could be in for a very tough winter, and we just have to hope that we don't lose lives.

"I hope communities are together enough that nobody lets their neighbour freeze".

Mrs Blackett is particularly concerned for homes without fireplaces who rely solely on costly electricity.

But she says a "log bank" has been set up for those who do have one to try and ease costs.

"Estates have very generously given us wood that's then gone to a sawmill," she said.

"That's been cut up into logs and it's being distributed through referral systems to people who need it.

"I've been told of five families just today who need it".

Councils across the UK have also been laying out plans for warm banks to open this winter.

Glasgow City Counci became the latest to do so last week confirming dozens were being set up.