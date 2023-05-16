Ukraine shoots down barrage of Russian hypersonic missiles - but Kremlin claims ‘unstoppable’ super weapon hit targets

16 May 2023, 13:45 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 13:49

Kyiv was targeted with 18 missiles launched from air land and sea. It comes after Ukraine's president met with Rishi Sunak
Kyiv was targeted with 18 missiles launched from air land and sea. It comes after Ukraine's president met with Rishi Sunak. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Ukrainian forces say they have shot down six ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic missiles fired by Russia during an intense attack on the capital Kyiv.

The six “Kinzhal” missiles were fired from MiG-31K strike aircraft, while a further 9 cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea fleet and three land-based cruise missiles targeted Ukraine’s capital.

Ukraine's Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said 18 missiles of various types were intercepted and shot down.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said on telegram: “It was exceptional in its density - the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time.”

Russia claimed the missiles had hit all of their targets.

The air raid alert sounded at 11.30pm GMT last night - the eighth attack to hit Kyiv this month.

Multiple large explosions rocked the city centre.

The head of Ukraine's armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhny, said Russia attacked Kyiv from the north, south and east with 18 missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has concluded a whirlwind European tour to visit key allies, which spurred an additional tranche of pledged military aid, including pledges of attack drones from the UK.

Debris fell across several districts in the capital.

In the Solomyansky district, the debris caused a fire in a non-residential building. The fire was extinguished.

Debris set cars on fire and fell on the grounds of a zoo, but no losses were reported, said Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

