Undercover police arrest four men after EE shop raided by masked gang

Four men have been arrested accused of attempting to rob a mobile phone store. Picture: Alamy, Met Police

By Henry Moore

Four men have been arrested after detectives swooped in while they were attempting to rob a mobile phone shop in London.

On Tuesday, November 19, the four men, donning surgical masks and hoodies, entered an EE store on Kilburn High Road and forced staff to hand over the devices.

Two of the men detained the shop’s staff while the other two attempted to steal the mobile phones.

But before they could complete their raid, Flying Squad officers swooped in and apprehended them.

The suspects, aged 24, 27, 28 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They were taken to a police station where they remain in custody.

Police swooped in and stoped the raid. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Nikki Owen, from Flying Squad West, said: “Robbery involves theft by use of force. Whilst the industry is left counting the financial losses, the repercussions have a deep and lasting impact on victims and witnesses.

“We will continue to work closely with our communities, partners and industry leads to prevent and disrupt crime. I am pleased to see that joint working is having a positive impact and shows our dedication to rebuilding public trust and confidence.

The men were pictured on CCTV attempting to rob the store. Picture: Met Police

“Stolen mobile phones are often shipped overseas but many are sold on social media sites and in small shops. Members of the public need to be aware of unwittingly purchasing stolen phones as the IMEI numbers are recorded by the industry and purchasers may lose the phone if it is identified as stolen property.”

Alex Towers, Director of Policy and Public Affairs at BT Group, added: “We want to do everything we can to protect the safety of our customers and employees.

“We take advanced security measures to make sure EE stores are welcoming spaces for everyone and we will continue to work with the police to prevent criminal activity there.”