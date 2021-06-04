Urgent search for girl seen wandering by herself at night in Nottinghamshire

A search is under way for the young girl seen wandering in Ollerton. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Police searches have begun after a young girl believed to be aged around five, was seen walking around a town on her own.

She was seen walking in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire close to Costcutter on Tuxford Road, near Newark Road, heading in the general direction of the crematorium.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at around 11.55pm on Thursday night, following the report, and have since begun door-to-door enquiries.

The girl was described as white, with short blonde/brown shoulder-length hair and wearing a Disney-style-onesie.

Drones and sniffer dogs have been used in the area to help with the search.

Inspector Hayley Crawford of Nottinghamshire Police said: "Reports of this nature is something the force take hugely seriously and we have a lot of resources in Ollerton to help with the search since the call.

"It was reported by a member of the public who rang the force that the girl wasn't distressed in anyway, however it's important we know that she is safe.

"Sadly we don't have too much information or a picture of the girl at this stage.

"Also, if your child is of this age, from the area and wears a Disney-Onesie please call the force immediately.

"If anyone recognises the description given, has seen a young child walking alone tonight or has any information which can help with our enquiries then please call 101 quoting incident 1032 of 3 June 2021."