US Navy releases photos of downed 'spy balloon' being pulled from Atlantic Ocean by sailors

7 February 2023, 22:17 | Updated: 7 February 2023, 22:18

The United States navy has released photos of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by US fighter jets on Saturday.
The United States navy has released photos of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by US fighter jets on Saturday.

By Chris Samuel

The United States navy has released photos of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by a US fighter jet on Saturday.

The device, which is believed by the US to be a Chinese surveillance balloon, was downed off the coast of South Carolina after authorities waited for it to be a safe distance away.

Members of the navy's explosives disposal group pulled the balloon out of the waters off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

The photos show sheets of white debris and black poles being handled by sailors, with officials describing the balloon as being roughly 60m tall and most likely weighing 71st.

Two navy ships, one with a crane for recovery, were sent for the removal. However, the photos show material being pulled by hand.

The object will now be examined to determine what it is.

China has repeatedly insisted that the "airship is for civilian use and entered the US due to force majeure - it was completely an accident".

The object will now be examined to determine what it is.

Beijing accused politicians and the media of taking advantage of the situation.

On Monday, a security zone was imposed in the waters to facilitate the military search and recovery operation.

A White House spokesperson said it's hoped intelligence will be gained by retrieving the balloon and as many of its components as possible.

The arrival of the object sparked a diplomatic crisis with US secretary of state Antony Blinken scrapping his visit to China as a result.

Pictures released today show sailors pulling the balloon from the water after it was shot down by US fighter jets.

The much-anticipated visit to the world's second largest economy would have been the first such high level US-China meeting in the country in years.

But the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that downing the balloon "obvious overreaction" that "seriously violated international conventions", and warned of "serious repercussions".

Last week, the Pentagon said that a second Chinese spy balloon had been spotted - this time over Latin America.

Colombia's Air Force says an identified object - which is believed to be a balloon - was detected at above 55,000ft in the country's airspace on February 3.

It says the object was followed until it left the airspace, adding it did not represent a threat to national security.

